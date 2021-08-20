After long road of recovery, OU's Stogner feels better than ever

NORMAN — It has been a long road back for Austin Stogner.
The Sooners tight end suffered a knee injury last season that kept him out of three games, including the Big 12 championship, and limited him in the team’s Cotton Bowl win over Florida. He eventually underwent surgery and required medication to treat a staph infection on his quad muscle after the injury.
The infection also caused Stogner to lose around 35 pounds.
Stogner admits the ordeal was tough to endure.
“From the physical side it was hard, and from the mental side it was hard, too, because when I got out of the hospital I was on a heavy dose of antibiotics, and so that made me really tired,” Stogner said. “Those first two, three weeks I was on those, I couldn’t even make it through standing or sitting through a practice.
“It was hard not being out there with my guys.”
His teammates, who call him “Stog,” were worried about him, too. Jeremiah Hall, one of Stogner’s closest friends on the team, worried about Stogner’s future in the game.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that in my life,” Hall said. “Austin was not only hurt, but he was in a position where his career could have been over. and to see someone fight through that and be back where he is now, I look at him every day and I ask him about his leg just to make sure he’s all right.”
But Stogner recovered in time for this season. and the expectations are high on him and his team.
Despite playing only eight games last season, Stogner still finished as the third-leading receiver on the team, recording 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
He is expected to make another jump this season, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list last month, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.
His teammates say he looks healthy during fall camp, and Spencer Rattler thinks he’s already improved from last season.
“Stog is fully back and he’s better than ever, I think,” Rattler said. “He leaned down a little bit, got quicker, got faster and it’s good to see him fully back and just happy to be out there and running full speed and not worrying about his leg or anything like that.
“So it’s good to see him making full speed cuts and going up and catching the ball like he did back in the day … I’d say he’s up to speed and even better.”
Stogner’s impact on the field isn’t the only value he brings to the team. He’s been a vocal leader entering his junior season, and has forged a friendship with fellow tight end/H-backs Brayden Willis and Hall.
“[Jeremiah and I] were just kind of mentors to him, just teaching him about the position and really, that’s how it started,” Willis said. “Now, it’s just a big ol’ family. We help each other and we know that. Taking the load off of each other sometimes. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
The three players help lead a position group that’s prominently featured in Lincoln Riley’s offense, and the position requires versatility as a blocker and a pass catcher.
The bond between the three veterans has helped each player bring versatility to the offense.
“We all bounce ideas off each other, always teaching each other stuff. We’re always working, always keeping each other accountable,” Stogner said. “We’re a very respected position group on the team, because of what we bring and the work we’ve done and how old we are here, so we’re able to spread that to the whole team.”
Stogner had to battle through a lot to make it back. He’s confident those experiences have only made him a better player.
“When you’re gone, you don’t love something until you know it’s gone,” Stogner said. “So I’m much more grateful. It kind of taught me a lot on the mental side of the game... I know how hard it was to make it back. It wasn’t easy.
“And so now that I’ve made it back, I know nothing is stopping me now.”
