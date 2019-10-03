VANOSS — Hannah Boyd stole home in the top of the seventh for Byng, and the Lady Pirates and host Vanoss settled for a 3-3 tie Tuesday night.
It was the final playoff tuneup game for the ninth-ranked Lady Wolves (27-5-1), who are headed for a Class A Regional Tournament today in Morrison. Coach Jonathon Hurt’s club will face No. 20 Stuart (21-12), at 2 p.m. in a first-round matchup. Host and eighth-ranked Morrison (27-4) will face Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (24-11) in the noon opener.
Meanwhile, Byng will be involved in a four-team regional tournament Oct. 10-11 in Tuttle. The Lady Pirates (19-14-1) will meet the host Lady Tigers (30-3) at noon Oct. 10 to kick that regional off. Perkins-Tryon will face Tecumseh in another first-round matchup at 2 p.m.
Boyd hit a one-out infield single to start Byng’s seventh-inning rally. Trenity Miller followed with a base hit that moved Boyd to third. Boyd and Miller then executed a double steal during an at-bat by Krosby Clinton.
Vanoss tried to win it in the bottom of the seventh, when Rileigh Rush and Riley Reed led off with back-to-back base hits. Jaycee Underwood then used a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third.
However, Byng senior hurler Addison McGill ended that threat with a pair of strikeouts that kept the score tied.
Vanoss started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, when Emrie Ellis hit a two-out single and raced home on an RBI-double by Brinn Brassfield.
Miller, who finished 2-for-4 for Byng, had an RBI single in the top of the third inning that tied the game at 1-1.
The Lady Wolves got two runners on to start the bottom of the third on an error and a base hit by Reed. After another sacrifice bunt by Underwood, Brassfield drove in both runners with a single that put Vanoss ahead 3-1.
Krosby Clinton and Kennedy Large both had base hits with one out in the top of the sixth. Pinch-runner Addison Bailey later scored on a groundout by Maddie Kelough that trimmed the VHS lead to 3-2.
Clinton also had two hits in Byng’s nine-hit outing. Reed and Brassfield had two hits apiece to pace a seven-hit Vanoss offense.
McGill struck out five and walked one in four shutout innings of relief for the Lady Pirates. McKinley Feazle was the Byng starter. She allowed just one earned run in three innings.
Reed tossed 3.2 innings for Vanoss and finished with two strikeouts and no walks with one earned run. Brassfield recorded 3.1 innings in the circle with three strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
