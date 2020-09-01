Advance tickets available for Ada Junior High football

Ada City Schools officials are encouraging fans to purchase advanced tickets to Thursday’s home game against Seminole.
“We’d like as many people as possible to purchase presale tickets,” said Ada co-athletic director Christie Jennings. “By purchasing presale tickets fans will enter on Pine Street on game day.”
Tickets are $3 per person.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Ada Board of Education office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday or at the maintenance office (located across from the Cougar Activity Center) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday.
For more information, contact the board office at 580-310-7200.
