Ada High School senior girls basketball player Shayla Wofford has been committed to playing college basketball at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona since she made the announcement on her Twitter account last December.
She made it official when she signed her letter of intent with family and friends Thursday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“Her future is going to be bright at Ottawa,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “She’s such a hard worker and that will pay off at the next level.”
Wofford started for four years with the Lady Cougars and averaged nearly nine points per contest during a solid prep career. She finished with 872 total points and 583 total rebounds. She averaged two blocked shots per game, shot 48 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.
Wofford will play under the direction of OUAZ head coach Craig Wiginton, who was hired by Ottawa last April. Wofford will try to help turn around the Spirit, who won just six games last season.
Ottawa University is an NAIA school and the team competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
