My money was on Ada High School girls basketball representatives Amaya Frizell and Sania Richardson to win the first skills competition at the Winter Cougar Preview held Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The rules were simple. The group that made the most 3-point shots in 30 seconds would be crowned the winners.
I figured that boys basketball reps Wyatt Brown and Cameron Reed would most likely give the ladies a run for their money. I just felt sorry for Ada High wrestlers Tré Ivy and Brogen Cochran, who were allowed to shoot free throws instead of 3-pointers during the shooting competition. After all, they were considered huge underdogs to the basketball players.
My bad.
Ivy and Cochran proved they were plenty skilled to hit more than enough free throws to outshoot the basketball players and win that event.
The second skills competition featured a relay in which players from Team A and Team B would bear crawl to a pylon, circle around a practice dummy while making their best wrestling pose rush down and make a free throw and head back to tag in their next teammate.
The first team to complete the tasks would be deemed the winners.
Team A consisted of girls wrestler Natalia Palma, boys wrestler Phillip Cravatt, girls basketball players Makaviya Nelson and Ariel Snodgrass and boys basketball player Andrew Hughes.
Members of Team B were girls wrestler EllaBabe Fisher, wrestler Jose Palma, girls basketball players Rylynn Truett and Carizma Nelson and boys basketball player Jack Morris.
Team B blazed through the competition and was nearly a player ahead when Jose Palma arrived at the free-throw line. But Team A finally tagged in anchor man Hughes, who made it to the basketball goal before Palma could get a free shot to fall.
Hughes bumped Palma out of the way with his hip, made the free throw and rallied his team to victory. However, Palma was totally robbed. Hughes should have been whistled for a foul for illegal bumping.
It was ending to a night where Ada High athletic fans got their first look at all the different athletes involved in Cougar winter sports. Every high school athlete was introduced and the teams gathered at mid-court to cheers from the crowd.
There were speeches by wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon, girls basketball coach Christie Jennings and boys basketball coach Kyle Caufield.
Fans also got to hear pep talks by girls basketball player Shayla Wofford, boys basketball player Wyatt Brown and wrestlers Caden Balthrop and Kaden Gallagher.
The main message from all above was to come out to support all these teams — along with the Couganns, cheerleaders and the junior high and elementary athletic teams.
After a year of restricted fan access due to COVID-19, crowds are expected to be larger during the 2021-22 athletic season.
The Ada High wrestlers’ first home match of the year is Thursday, Dec. 2 when Durant visits the Cougar Activity Center.
The home opener for Ada High’s basketball teams is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 when Kingston visits the Cougar Activity Center.
Meet the Ada Cougars
Members of the Ada High School girls wrestling team include sophomore Emily Vineyard and freshmen EllaBabe Fisher, Natalia Palma and Emoni Inman.
Members of the Ada High School boys wrestling team include Phillip Cravatt, Jacob Sexton, Parker Fishburn, Jose Palma, Darias Gilmore, Tré Ivy, Brayden Elkins, Kaden Gallagher, Jagger Caldwell, Brogen Cochran, William Thomas, Samuel Jordan, Caden Balthrop, Thad Cathey, Logan Prince and Jacob Thomas.
Members of the Ada High School boys basketball team include Cooper Patterson, Andrew Hughes, Jack Morris, Caden Carey, Devon Maccollister, Camryn Reed, Josh Murray, Kendre Grant, Wyatt Brown, Sutton Boyington, Carter Kenley, Isaiah Walker, Caden Ross, Reid Samson, Case Stafford, Fisher Marr and JD Runyon.
Members of the Ada High School girls basketball team include Ariel Snodgrass, Carizma Nelson, Amaya Frizell, Shayla Wofford, Nirene Riley, Makaviya Nelson, Jakobi Williams, Rylynn Truett, Abbey Strong, Jamieson Emarthle, Sania Richardson, Kennadee Bickerstaff, Karsyn Woods and Bradi Odom.
