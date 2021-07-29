TULSA — Ada High standout Noah Watkins ended his prep tennis career in style.
Watkins recorded two victories in the 2021 All-State Tennis Games held Tuesday night at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa.
Watkins, representing the East, knocked off the West’s Jack Warman of Edmond North 8-5 in a Singles match, Then in an All-State Doubles battle, Watkins and partner Neel Gautam of Durant bested the team of Warman and Colby Brungardt, also of Edmond North, 8-2 for another East victory.
Watkins and Guatam were the only double-winners for the East, which lost the overall matchup to the West by a 10-5 count.
“It was the perfect ending for an incredible career,” Ada head coach Terry Swopes said. “Noah went 2-0 at All-State, which is incredibly hard to do. He’s been an incredible player for Ada and an excellent leader. More importantly, he’s been an even better person.”
Miller splits pair of matches
Byng’s Trenity Miller — also representing the East — was in a pair of tight All-State matches.
Miler defeated Peyton McCuan of McGuinness 8-7 in a thrilling All-State girls Singles contest.
In Doubles, Miller teamed up with Becca Powers of Bixby and dropped a tough 8-5 decision to Sydnee Looper of Beaver and Amie Pham of OKC Classen.
The East won the overall match 12-3.
———o———
2021 All-State Tennis Results
GIRLS
East 12, West 3
SINGLES
Brooke Thompson, Heritage Hall (West) def. Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley (East), 8-7; Houston Jennings, Cascia Hall (East) def. Annabelle Treadwell, Heritage Hall (West), 8-5; Micaela McSpadden, Oologah (East) def. Aimee Pham, OKC Classen (West), 8-0; Maggie Holcomb, Bixby (East) def. Chloe Hill, Deer Creek (West), 8-0; Savannah Lee, Bixby (East) def. Claire Meursing, Edmond Santa Fe (West), 8-3; Lucie Tuttle, Cascia Hall (East) def. Landry Purvis, Edmond Santa Fe (West), 8-0; Lauren Michalcik, Metro Christian (East) def. Alyssa Mitchell, Duncan, (West), 8-2; Aubrey Bailey, Bishop Kelley (East) def. Sydney White, Duncan (West), 8-7; Trenity Miller, Byng (East) def. Peyton McCuan, Bishop McGuinness (West), 8-1; Sydnee Looper, Beaver (West) def. Becca Powers, Bixby (East), 8-6
DOUBLES
Jennings-Tuttle (East) def. Thompson-Treadwell (West), 8-7; McSpadden-Miley (East) def. Meursing-Purvis (West), 8-0; Holcomb-Lee (East) def. Hill-McCuan (West), 8-3; Bailey-Michalcik (East) def. Mitchell-White (West), 8-1; Looper-Pham (West) def. Miller-Powers (East), 8-5
BOYS
West 10, East 5
SINGLES
Daniel Haley, Crossings Christian (West) def. Konnor Collins, Broken Arrow (East), 8-4; Nate Moore, Yukon (West) def. Patrick Bernius, Jenks (East), 8-6; Hunter DeMunbrun, Crossings Christian (West) def. Dylan Patterson, Riverfield (East), 8-4; Neel Gautam, Durant (East) def. Wesley Jansen, Heritage Hall (West), 8-7; Colby Brungardt, Edmond North (West) def. Trenton Miller, Tahlequah (East), 8-5; Noah Watkins, Ada (East) def. Jack Warman, Edmond North (West), 8-5; Carson Horsburgh, Edmond Memorial (West) def. Jaden Carroll, Tahlequah (East), 8-0; Sloan French, Union (East) def. Bryce Baker, Enid (West), 8-5; Brock Hannagan, Cascia Hall (East) def. Nick Johnson, Duncan (West), 8-5; Brinn Davis, Duncan (West) def. Colin Condict, Wagoner (East), 8-0
DOUBLES
DeMunbrun-Haley (West) def. Bernius-Patterson (East), 8-0; Baker-Moore (West) def. Collins-Hannagan (East), 8-7; Horsburgh-Jansen (West) def. Carroll-Miller (East), 8-4; Gautam-Watkins (East) def. Brungardt-Warman (West), 8-2; Davis-Johnson (West) def. Condict-French (East), 8-2
A Sulphur switch
Sulphur athletic director Corey Cole ended an unusual two-year term as OCA president and passed the torch to fellow Sulphur coach Toby Todd. Todd became the first girls basketball coach to serve as OCA president.
Honorees for 2019-20 were held over when last year’s convention was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cole, elected to serve for 2019-20, agreed to stay on for an extra year when the convention was canceled.
“Obviously, I didn’t think that was gonna happen, but it did,” he told The Tulsa World. “We received lots of fun phone calls … and I got to be the bad guy and tell people when we had to cancel. But it’s been a blessing to serve this organization.”
Simpson moderates Living Legends
Former Byng boys basketball and tennis coach Alan Simpson was the moderator for a Living Legends Q&A during the Oklahoma Coaches Association summer clinic in Tulsa earlier this week.
The Living Legends panel included Hall of Fame coaches Don Dodd and Larry Callison.
“Together, those guys won over 1,500 games as head coaches,” Simpson told The Ada News. “I enjoyed it and it was well attended. Both guys were great responders.”
Simpson will fill the role again in 2021 and I was asked to do it again in 2022.
“The title Living Legends has a nicer ring to it than Past Legends,” he quipped.
Wednesday night hoops
The All-State girls basketball contest was played last night in Jenks and featured the Vanoss trio of Emily Wilson, Emrie Ellis and head coach Jonathon Hurt, Latta’s Carson Dean and Ada’s Landyn Owens.
Results of those contests were not available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.