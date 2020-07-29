Kip Hughes of Enid won his first Sooner Late Model Series feature race of the season last Saturday at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Hughes, the current Sooner Late Model Series point leader, held off Eddie Tidwell of Ada, who finished second.
Hughes has compiled 1,725 points this season, including four Top 5 finishes. Hayden Ross of Muskogee is next at 1,465 while Tidwell is third at 1,385.
This weekend’s Sooner Late Model race at Enid Speedway has been canceled. The next Sooner Series event will be Aug. 14 at Lubbock Speedway followed by Aug. 15 at Route 66 Speedway. Both events pay $2,000 to win.
The Sooner Late Models Series is a traveling dirt racing series based in Oklahoma.
Regular racing
In local racing action, Mason Barnes of Blanchard won the E Mod Jr. Feature Race. Nathan Simon of Ada was second and Kacie Buntin of Blanchard was third.
Roff’s CJ Johnson won the E Mod feature race, followed by Braxton Lemmings of Roff and Jonathan Dickson of Springer.
In the Street Stock Feature Race, Robert Pierce of Seminole was first followed by the Ada pair of Mark Mullins and Steve Little.
In a Pure Stock Race that included 15 entries, Randall Wilson of Macomb finished first, Ryan Huneycutt of Fitzhugh was second and Patrick Coker of Mustang was third. James Wilson of Macomb was fourth and Coalgate’s Jeremiah Golden finished fifth.
The top three finishers in the Sports Mod race were Jimmy Wright of Piedmont, Ricky Boston of Stringtown and Ada’s Jonathan Woods.
The Oklahoma Sports Park will be closed the next two Saturdays (Aug. 1 and Aug. 8) and races will resume Aug. 15.
