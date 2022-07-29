Terry Swopes wasn’t concerned about the talent his young Ada High girls tennis team had heading into the 2022 spring season.
However, five of his six starters on the varsity squad were freshmen and that could have easily spelled trouble with that many inexperienced players thrown into the fire at once.
“I didn’t know what to expect from the season going in with five freshmen. All I told them before it started was to never quit, try as hard as they can and not be intimidated. They did that and a lot more,” Swopes told The Ada News.
Junior Ava Bolin and the five young guns finished third at the Class 5A State Tournament behind traditional private school powerhouses Cascia Hall and Heritage Hall. And the Lady Cougars were a bounce here or a bounce there from finishing in the runner-up spot.
That huge run by such a young squad led Swopes to being named the 2022 Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association 5A Girls Coach of the Year earlier this week during the All-State Games in Tulsa.
“It was fun for sure. These girls did amazing,” Swopes said.
The Lady Cougars proved they were one of the best teams in Class 5A with a strong regular season. However, Ada fell short to Carl Albert during a Class 5A Regional Tournament matchup.
“It was a good lesson in battling nerves. And it was a pretty good one to learn right before you go play at state. It showed them what happens when you play scared,” Swopes recalled. “In hindsight now, that was probably a blessing. We played really well up until that point and then we ended up losing to Carl Albert and we had beaten them a couple of times during the season.”
Still, after the somewhat shaky showing at the regional tournament, Swopes didn’t know how his bunch would perform under the bright lights of the Oklahoma City Tennis Center at the 5A state tournament. Plus, Ada was the smallest public school competing in Class 5A.
“Going into state, you never know. Yes, they played great all year but state is a whole different ballgame,” he said. “At that point, I was hoping to place in the Top 8. I just wanted to make a good showing and maybe place high in a couple of divisions.”
His worries proved to be unwarranted.
“They went to state and didn’t play scared at all. Every single one of our divisions placed and either held their seed or beat it,” Swopes said.
The state tournament roster included Bolin and freshmen Eden Boggs, Jessi Bolin, Lilly Cadenhead, Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal.
The Lady Cougars even had a bit of bad luck at state.
“They were only a couple of points out of runner-up. There were two matches that could have easily gone our way,” Swopes explained.
“Ava got really sick in her last match, otherwise she probably wins it. We had beaten that girl before,” he continued. “And we lost in a tie-breaker in the third set in No. 1 Doubles for third place. Literally, a couple of more points and they’re runner-up.”
The 2022 season should prepare the Lady Cougars for another strong run next spring.
“They’re all experienced now. They’re not rookies anymore,” Swopes said.
