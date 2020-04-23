Ada High senior Jake Shannon had his final varsity season of track and field wiped away by the new coronavirus pandemic, but he’s not finished running.
Shannon signed a letter of intent last week to run track at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
“I couldn’t really pass up a full scholarship there. It was the best place for me to go, and it’s a good school too,” Shannon told The Ada News. “Their track program is good.”
At ORU’s last track meet of the spring — Feb. 28-29 at the Summit League Indoor Track Meet in Fort Wayne, Indiana — the men’s team placed first in the 4x400 Meter Relay and had three runners finish in the top six of the 200 Meter and 400 Meter finals.
Ada boys track coach Mart Leming was thrilled to hear that Shannon will run track for the Golden Eagles.
“I’m very excited for him and his family. It’s a great opportunity for Jake to continue his career running track,” Leming said. “I’m quite sure his work ethic and God-given talent will lead him to do well at ORU.”
Shannon was a 400 Meter state qualifier for the Cougars and also was part of some successful AHS relay teams.
Shannon ran the 400 Meter at the Class 5A state meet a year ago in 53.37. He believes he could have shaved that time down to under 50 seconds at the end of a senior campaign that never happened.
“I was planning on getting on the medal stand,” he said.
Leming was toying with the idea of Shannon competing in the 200 Meter Dash instead of the 400 — considered to be the most grueling track event of them all — this spring.
“He was a 400 guy for us, but we were actually looking at having him run the 200 this year. He probably could have been a state qualifier in the 200 last year,” Leming said. “It’s not quite as taxing of a race and with him being a full-time relay guy, we felt like that was something that could benefit all of us.”
Shannon believes he’ll stick to the 400 Meter event at Oral Roberts and admitted it is a grueling race.
“A lot of people think it’s the hardest event on the track. It’s a dead sprint for a lap. It’s tough,” Shannon said.
The decision to attend ORU wasn’t exactly cut and dried for Shannon. He had options.
Waldorf University, Southern Nazarene and Friends University all made offers in football, and he could have been a PWO (preferred walk-on) at Troy and Harding too. But the full ride as ORU proved to be too good to turn down.
“Tulsa isn’t too far away, and it will save my parents a lot of money,” Shannon said.
Shannon, also a member of the Ada High basketball team that qualified for the Class 4A State Tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 ordeal, feels like he has some unfinished business as a high school athlete. He was also going to play baseball for the Cougars for the first time since his junior high playing days.
“It’s messed up everything. I wouldn’t have been as upset if they would have let us play (the state tournament),” he said. “And I think our mile relay team could have made a run for it.”
Leming agrees.
“I was looking forward to him having a great season for his senior year,” he said. “I think our 4x2 and 4x4 relays had good opportunities to get to the state track meet. We felt like those two relays gave us our best chance to get there and possibly get to the medal stand.”
Leming said he has enjoyed watching Shannon grow into a leader for his track team over the past three years.
“Coaching Jake has been pretty easy. He’s been a driven kid for us in pretty much everything he’s competed in. I’ve been blessed and fortunate to coach him in track as well as football,” he said.
“As far as track is concerned, he’s always had a great work ethic and his leadership skills were high. He’s been a go-to guy for us, and the other kids have had a lot of confidence in Jake,” Leming continued. “He’s very talented. I’m extremely disappointed I didn’t get to watch him compete this year.”
