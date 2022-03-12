Caden Ross finally got a good break.
The Ada High School senior played just one defensive snap before tearing a knee ligament while making a tough tackle during the Cougars’ season-opening football game last fall.
Ross gutted it up and tried to play a few snaps in a few games before finally being forced to call it quits and have season-ending surgery.
The knee injury also kept him from having what looked like a promising basketball season.
Both Ada football coach Brad O’Steen and Ada boys basketball coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News that they expected banner seasons in both sports the fierce competition before the injury occurred.
There’s a bit of silver lining to go with his dark cloud. On March 2, Ross signed a letter of intent to play college football at East Central University. He is expected to be at full strength and be able to work out with the Tigers this summer in preparation for preseason practices next August.
“I’m excited for Caden Ross, especially after getting hurt the first defensive play of his senior year,” O’Steen said. “I sure appreciate ECU and Coach Al Johnson for giving him this opportunity. Plus we get the chance to watch him play again!”
Johnson, who recently announced he is leaving ECU to accept a job at the University of Wisconsin, said Ross will be a great fit for the Tiger program.
“We are very happy to have Caden become the newest member of a long tradition — that dates back to before Elvan George — of Ada High players who join our East Central football family. I am very happy he has accepted our offer and look forward to seeing what his future at ECU holds,” Johnson said.
I think I can speak for parents Chris and Paula in saying “We do too, coach. We do too.”
