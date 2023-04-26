Ada's Rogers solid at Ardmore Invitational

ARDMORE — The Ada High golf team got two productive rounds from freshman Couper Rogers Monday at the 2023 Ardmore Invitational.
The two-round tournament was held at the Dornick Hills Country Club and The Lakeview Golf Club.
Rogers turned in a two-round total of 77-83—160 to lead the Cougar pack.
Last week Ada competed in the 2023 Del City Invitational at the Trosper Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City and recorded a Top 10 finish.
The tournament was loaded with some of the best teams in Class 6A.
Edmond North, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, won the team championship with a score of 295-302—597. Class 6A No. 3 Norman North was runner-up after shooting a 298-307—605 and Class 6A No. 1 Stillwater followed at 297-313—610. Class 6A No. 8 Owasso and Class 6A No 5 Jenks were tied for fourth with 614 scores.
The only team not in Class 6A that made the Top 10 was Class 5A No. 1 Duncan, which landed in the 10th spot with a 320-329—649. Class 4A No. 2 Tuttle was 12th with a score of 329-333—662.
The unranked Cougars finished with a team score of 374-371—745.
“It was a very long day and we struggled all day. I was, however very happy with the play of Couper Rogers,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell.
Parker Sands of Edmond North won the medalist crown by shooting a 73-70—143. Sam Morris of Jenks was runner-up at 69-77—146 and Zach Steward of Norman North was third with a 71-76—147.
Other Ada scores included: Cooper Patterson with a 98-91—189, Carter Kenley with a 98-97—195, Braxton Ellis with a 107-100—207 and Michael Muse with a 107-100—207.
DEL CITY INVITATIONAL
The Cougars shot their best round of the spring, finishing with a 344 that landed them in the ninth spot in the team standings.
“We played our best round of the year, so I am happy about that, but we have to find a way to cut about 15 more strokes off of the score we shot today to get out of our regional,” Powell said.
The Oklahoma City Storm captured the Del City championship by shooting a sizzling 299. Class 6A No. 13 Enid was runner-up with a 307 and Moore finished third at 317. Class 5A No. 4 Carl Albert was next at 320 and the OKC Storm Blue team was fifth with a 330 score.
Cooper Patterson led the Cougars with a season-best score of 81.
Taylor Johnson of Enid won the medalist title after shooting a 72. Tim Anderson of the OKC Storm was second with a 73 and Carl Albert’s Kevin Westlake finished third with a score of 74.
Carter Kenley and Braxton Elkins were next for Ada with identical scores of 87. Couper Rogers was two strokes back with an 89 and Michael Muse followed at 99.
The Cougars are headed to the Guthrie Bluejay Bash hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club on Thursday. It will be Ada’s last regular season tournament before heading to Class 4A Regional scheduled for May 1 at the Lake Murray Golf Course.
The Results
2023 Ardmore Invitational
Dornick Hills C.C. / Lakeview G.C.
Team Standings
1. Edmond North 295-302-597
2. Norman North 298-307-605
3. Stillwater 297-313-610
4. Owasso 309-305-614
5. Jenks 303-311-614
6. Norman 302-316-618
7. Tulsa Union 322-309-631
8. Edmond Memorial 322-317-639
9. Edmond Santa Fe 317-323-640
10. Duncan 320-329-649
11. Enid 336-321-657
12. Tuttle 329-333-662
13. Bethany 334-334-668
14. Ponca City 333-340-673
15. Piedmont 344-338-682
16. Deer Creek 344-343-687
17. McGuiness 352-343-695
18. Altus 358-369-727
19. ADA 374-371-745
20. Ardmore 396-404-800
21. Durant 415-395-410
Top 3 Individuals
1. Parker Sands (Edmond North) 73-70-143
2. Sam Morris (Jenks) 69-77-146
3. Zach Stewart (Norman North) 71-76-147
Ada Individual Results
Couper Rogers 77-83-160
Cooper Patterson 98-91-189
Carter Kenley 98-97-195
Braxton Elkins 107-100-207
Michael Muse 101-107-208
2023 Del City Invitational
Trosper Park Golf Course
Team Standings
1. OKC Storm 299
2. Enid 307
3. Moore 317
4. Carl Albert 320
5. OKC Storm Blue 330
6. Edmond A 334
7. Lawton Mac 340
8. Edmond B 341
9. ADA 344
10. Norman 345
11. Deer Creek A 361
12. Edmond Santa Fe 369
13. Putnam City North 382
14. Norman North 395
15. Deer Creek B 397
Individual Top 3
1. Taylor Johnson (Enid) 72
2. Tim Anderson (OKC Storm) 73
3. Kevin Westlake (Carl Albert) 74
Ada Individual Results
1. Cooper Patterson 81
2. Carter Kenley 87
3. Braxton Elkins 87
4. Couper Rogers 89
5. Michael Muse 99
