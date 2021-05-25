For whatever reasons, things didn’t work out between former Ada High School star Jaxson Robinson and Texas A&M.
Robinson said he believes the University of Arkansas will be a better fit for him and his immense talents.
Robinson entered the transfer portal on April 19 and announced he had latched to Arkansas on May 11.
“I just feel like it was the best decision for me. I decided to leave and try out something new. I think it will be a good fit for me in Arkansas,” Robinson told The Ada News. “I wanted to find a different program. Hopefully, it works.”
Robinson had released the following statement on his personal Twitter account when he made the decision to part ways with Texas A&M.
“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to play at Texas A&M University and I will never forget all of the memories I made. To the coaching staff and my teammates, thank you and I appreciate everything,” the announcement read. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal and get a fresh start.”
Once the news spread that he was again a free agent, many big-time schools began recruiting Robinson. Again.
A few of those programs included Ohio State, Penn State, Colorado, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, UNLV, Butler, Oregon, New Mexico, Cincinnati, Nevada, Creighton, New Mexico State, SMU and of course Arkansas.
“After I entered the transfer portal, I had about a dozen schools call me. Arkansas hit me up a few days afterward. I was happy to hear from them,” Robinson said. “I knew it was one of the schools I liked.”
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was thrilled to land the four-star prospect.
“We are extremely excited about Jaxson joining our program,” Musselman said. “Jaxson was high on our recruiting list while he was in high school and many Power 5 schools went after Jaxson once he entered the transfer portal. He has tremendous upside and potential. He has deep range and is a knockdown shooter. We feel as though he will really fit in well with the other players on the roster.”
Robinson admitted that his previous dealings with the Razorback program helped. So it’s on to Fayetteville.
“It’s just a place I’m familiar with. I know coach Muss and I know most of the players. I think it will be a good fit for me,” he said.
Robinson, who left high school a year early to play for Texas A&M, scored 30 points in 14 games with four starts (versus Auburn, at South Carolina, versus LSU and at Kansas State) for the Aggies last season.
He led the Cougars to a 21-6 record and a Class 4A State Tournament appearance after averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game as a junior.
