Jaxson Robinson and the Ada High boys basketball team were one of a handful of teams in Class 4A to end the season with a victory. They also ended the season with some unfinished business thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the Cougars overcame late-season injuries and regrouped just in time to make a run to the Class 4A State Tournament.
And of course, Robinson — who will forgo his senior high school campaign to join the Texas A&M basketball team this fall — was a big part of that postseason push.
The gifted playmaker is the 2020 Ada News All-Area Boys Player of the Year.
“Overall, Jaxson has been tremendous for the program,” said former Ada head coach Garland Parks, who resigned last month to take a job at Putnam City High School.
“Any time you have a kid that can affect a game in so many ways — obviously he’s a tremendous shooter and but can make plays for himself and his teammates. That’s invaluable. It makes the coaches job that much easier,” he said.
Parks deserves a ton of credit for the 2019-20 Cougars’ success too. There were many peaks and a few valleys during the season but under his guidance, it all came together in the end. Parks is the 2020 Ada News All-Area Boys Coach of the Year.
After Ada held off upset-minded Cache in a grind-it-out fashion to punch it’s ticket to the state tournament with a 21-6 record, Parks was optimistic about his team’s chances to challenge for a gold ball. After all, the way the bracket shook out, the two teams considered the Class 4A favorites were on the opposite side of the bracket from Ada.
“I was really happy with the bracket panned out. I thought we had a good opportunity, but now we’ll never know,” Parks said.
There was plenty of aggravation to go around once the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association first postponed then pulled the plug entirely on the state tournaments.
“It was certainly frustrating. I feel more for the kids than I do for myself, especially our seniors. Those guys worked so hard to get to that point. I certainly understand, but at the same time it was frustrating,” Parks said.
At one time late in the season, Parks entered ballgames with three starters on the injured list — including Robinson.
In the end, it might have made the Cougars a better team. Certain role players were flung into the fire and got better because of it. But during that stretch, Parks wasn’t sure if everyone would be healthy by playoff time.
However, it worked out just right.
“We were unsure we were going to have everybody back (for the playoffs) and slowly but surely everybody got healthy,” he recalled. “When we had kids out, we had other kids step up when we had to have it. Without those kids stepping up, I’m not sure we would have been in the position to make it to the state tournament.”
Robinson was a big part of Ada’s strong season, not only because of his physical talents — which are many — but his guidance on the court. He came a long way from a wiry freshman who once scored 50 points in a junior high game.
“A lot of the guys looked to him for leadership and he accepted that role,” Parks said. “I think he’s progressed every year form his freshman year on. He was more vocal. I was certainly happy with his development in that area.”
Parks said he saw the potential Robinson had early in his high school career. It was no surprise to his coach when Robinson signed to play Division I basketball at Texas A&M.
“He handles the basketball well, he can pass the basketball well and creates opportunities for his teammates. He’s certainly a good rebounder and has the ability to block shots with his lift,” Parks said.
“He can affect the game in so many areas. His basketball intelligence is hard to put in stats. He has a high IQ and understands the game,” he continued.
Did we mention Robinson could shoot the rock? He had one of the best long-range shots in the state in any class. When he crossed half court, he was open. On many occasions, he hit back-breaking 3-point shots during Ada victories.
Robinson averaged 14 points per game — the Cougars scored just 47.8 as a team — and pulled down 5.3 rebounds per contest. He also finished with 27 steals and 52 assists. Robison shot 35.8% from 3-point territory and 79% from the free-throw line.
The Cougars surrendered just 37.3 points per outing and Park said that was a big key to his team’s success.
“I think one of our strengths was defense — getting stops when we needed to. I thought that was big — them working together defensively as a unit,” he said. “That’s a testament to the kids. They decided it was important. They committed to it and we turned into a pretty good defensive team.”
Parks said he would have loved to have seen his troops get the shot to play three more games at the end.
“I thought it was a great season. Our kids were able to fight through the adversity of injuries. Everybody kind of stepped up and by the time the playoffs rolled around, everybody was healthy and we were able to gel and make a run to the state tournament,” he said.
