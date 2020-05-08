I have to say I didn’t see this coming.
Ada High junior Jaxson Robinson announced Wednesday that he is forgoing his senior year and is heading to Texas A&M this fall. Robinson is going to reclassify into the 2020 A&M class and graduate high school early.
Robison made the announcement that he plans to start his college basketball career a year early via his personal Twitter account.
“My family and I met back in January and we developed a plan to make this move possible,” Robinson said in his post. “We believe this move will be best for my future, both academically and athletically.”
Robinson, his family, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams and some of his assistants all had a powwow in January to discuss a possible reclassification for the Ada High junior. All parties decided to move forward with that idea.
“They made out a plan for me that would be the best for me to get to the future goals I have when I take the next step,” Robinson told The Ada News. “(The A&M coaches) thought it was the best idea for me and they are people that I trust and people that my parents trust.”
It will be super strange for this sports writer to watch an Ada High boys basketball game next season without Robinson being on the court. I expected amazing things from that guy during what would have been his senior campaign.
Not only will Robinson not have a senior basketball season, but he also won’t be involved in the many other senior events other high school students participate in like awards banquets, All-State games (I’d bet money Robinson would have received that honor) and even a graduation ceremony.
Instead, he’ll be one of the youngest freshmen on campus at College Station, Texas.
“To be honest, missing my senior season isn’t really something I’m worried about. I’m going to miss the memories I’ve made with my teammates ... but for me, I’m thinking long term — doing what I did is the best decision for me to get where I want to go,” Robinson said.
Robinson and his Cougar teammates had their 2019-20 season come to a premature end thanks to the COVID-19 crisis. The Ada High boys team qualified for the Class 4A State Tournament and had just pulled into Oklahoma City to prepare for their first-round matchup before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association pulled the plug on all boys and girls state tournaments for Classes 2A to 4A.
“I’m sad the season ended the way it did. The corona obviously ruined our playoff run. I enjoyed playing with everyone on my team. I made some great memories with everybody.” Robinson said.
The Ada youngster said he was most disappointed for his senior teammates.
“I felt really bad for the seniors that didn’t get to make that last playoff push. We had always wanted to go play in the Big House,” Robinson said.
Robinson — who is now close to 6-6, 170 and can shoot the ball from anywhere beyond half court — was named The Ada News Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year in 2018 and has upped his game ever since. He has helped the Cougars win plenty of games during his now-shortened prep career. This past season, he averaged 15.4 points per game while grabbing 5.6 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists.
“I want to personally thank Ada High School for the last three years. Some of my best memories are playing with Kobe Burgess and all those guys and having them mentor me and help me out as a player when I was younger,” he said. “And (assistant coach Kyle Caufield) did a great job of keeping me motivated during the season when things got tough.”
Robinson will have two online classes to complete (they start May 15) before he’s officially ready to head south.
“I am excited to join my Texas A&M family this upcoming season,” he said. “Gig’em Aggies.”
