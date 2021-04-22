Ada eighth-grader Sania Richardson was named the MVP of the 2021 Super 16 All-Star game held last week at Bethany High School.
Richardson scored 21 points and had three assists, three rebounds and a steal to lead her team to victory in the 2025 Girls All-Star game.
“The Super16 All-Star Games is an event that provides a platform for Oklahoma’s middle school and jr. high athletes to shine,” reads the Super 16 website. “We select some of the best ballers from across the state, place them on teams and allow them to compete against those in their respective classes.”
Richardson is no stranger to the big event. She also nabbed the MVP trophy from the 2019 Super 16 All-Star games.
“When Sania Richardson steps foot on the hardwood, there is no mistake that something special is going to happen,” in a release posted to the Super 16 website. “We first saw Miss Richardson early on while hosting Dream Athletics tournaments years ago. The smallest in stature, her game was larger than most could ever imagine. From that moment on, we knew she would always be a force to be reckoned with.”
Richardson missed the 2020 Super 16 All-Star Games while recovering from an injury.
“Sania Richardson has become a notable standout in the state of Oklahoma that has acquired national attention as of late,” the release read. “This creative workhorse dominates in all aspects of the (point guard) position and she is a complete floor general, to say the least. She’s a compact ball of energy that will explode on any given play, in any given setting, at any given time.”
Richardson will join the Ada High School girls basketball season next season.
“She will definitely be a force at the prep level. Ada High School is in really good hands,” the release said.
