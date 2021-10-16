Ada's Richardson lands on freshman ESPN watch list

Ada freshman Sania Richardson is already considered one of the top girls basketball players in the state — and some talent evaluators have put her in the top spot — before she’s even taken a dribble in an official varsity high school game.
She’s been a star on the AAU scene just about ever since she learned to dribble.
Heck, Richardson has already had NCAA Division I schools Tulsa and Eastern Michigan come to check out early preseason Ada High basketball practices.
She’s received way too many awards to list throughout her young basketball career. But her latest honor just might be the best one yet.
Richardson was recently named one of the Top 25 players in the nation from the Class of 2025 by HoopGurlz Recruiting’s ESPN Watch List.
“We were excited to see her on that ESPN Top 25 list but weren’t surprised. We know her future is extremely bright. We look forward to what she will bring to our team this year,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
According to that list, Oklahoma has one of the top freshman classes in the country. Joining Richardson in that prestigious group are fellow Okies Janiyah Williams of Stillwater, Keeley Parks of Norman and Keziah Lofton of Bethany. To put that in perspective, Texas and California each have two players on the list.
“Sania is definitely part of a great freshman class,” Jennings said.
Not only is Richardson a special talent, but Jennings said she’s already seen the young star raise the level of her fellow Lady Cougar players during drills.
“Sania is a tremendous player but an even better teammate. She makes everyone around her better,” she said.
