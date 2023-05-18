If the shoe doesn’t fit, wear it anyway.
That theory worked just fine for Ada High junior Xander Rhynes during the Class 5A State Track meet Saturday in Yukon.
This sneaker story actually began on Friday. Rhynes had warmed up and competed in preliminary rounds throughout the day before helping Ada’s 4x200 Meter Relay team finish fourth with a time of 1:29.31. It was a tight race. Ardmore finished just ahead of the Ada group with a time of 1:29.21.
The team loaded up in a Suburban and headed back to Ada to try and get a good night’s sleep before the state meet resumed Saturday morning.
However, Rhynes soon discovered he hadn’t made it home with both of his track shoes. One of them had gone missing and despite extensive searching by him and the team, it remained nowhere to be found.
“We’re looking all over for it and can’t find it and he’s left with one shoe,” Ada boys track coach Colby Shamley explained.
What a predicament Rhynes was facing.
How in the world would Rhynes be able to compete in the 400 Meter Run without both of his beloved Nike neon track shoes? These shoes, with their eye-catching lime green color, probably glowed in the dark. Heck, that might be part of his strategy — to distract his opponents with his bright footgear.
Nevertheless, a solution was found. A pair of track shoes was discovered in the fieldhouse, although no explanation was given as to why they were there. However, there was a catch—they were a size 10, while Rhynes’ neon pair was a size 10 and a half. Undeterred, Rhynes squeezed his feet into the slightly, not-so-shiny, small shoes and decided to test them out on the track.
To everyone’s surprise, including Shamley, Rhynes found them to be a suitable replacement.
“He puts those on and says ‘Coach, I think these feel all right.’ So it’s 9:30 at night and he puts those shoes on and goes out on the track and runs in them,” Shamley said, trying not to laugh.
Not only did the substitute shoes pass the running test, but Rhynes also excelled in them on Saturday. It turned out to be a huge day for the Ada trackster.
Rhynes won a state championship in the 400 Meter Run with a blazing time of 48.70, narrowly defeating Wilson Eseme of Bishop McGuinness, who clocked in at 48.79.
Later in the evening, Rhynes helped Ada’s 4x400 Meter Relay team cap off the night with a third-place finish that secured the Cougars’ runner-up finish in the team standings.
He achieved all this without his neon Nikes.
“It was the fastest time he’s run in his life (in the 400),” Shamley said. “That’s what he runs in Saturday and runs his fastest time of the year in totally different shoes.”
To say Rhynes was a “shoe”-in to win a state title in the 400 Meter race would be absolutely correct.
