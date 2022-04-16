Ada sophomore DaMontre Patterson just keeps getting faster.
Patterson won two more gold medals in the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash Friday at the Dorsey Reirdson Relays held at Ada High School.
The AHS speedster also helped the Cougars capture first in the 4x100 Relay.
Back on April 8 at the Plainview Invitational, Patterson won the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.06 and also won the 200 Meter Dash in 22.39.
Running on his home field, Patterson won the 100 Meter Dash in 10.56 and the 200 Meter Dash in 22 flat. Jonah Ascencion of Ada placed fifth in the 100 in 11.44, while Manny Gallegos finished sixth in the 200.
Patterson was also part of two first-place Ada relay teams. He and teammates Xander Rhynes, Kendre Grant and Devon MacCollister won the 4x100 Relay in 43.64. Ada’s 800 Meter Relay team placed first with a time of 1:31.59. That group consisted of Rhynes, Grant, MacCollister and Patterson.
Ada settled for third in the 1600 Meter Relay in 5:15.50. That group included Rhynes, Gallegos and Jaxon Morgan.
In the 3200 Meter Relay, the Cougars came in fifth. That team consisted of George Maddox, Caden Oliphant, Stone Coley and Gallegos.
Freshman Deante Lindsay had a nice day, winning the Long Jump with a leap of 20-feet, 1-inch and coming in third in the 110 Hurdles in a time of 17:12 and grabbing second in the 300 Hurdles in 44:50.
Darius Gilmore of Ada was fourth in the 300 Hurdles in 45:34 and Chase Bailey was fifth in 45.56.
In the High jump, Ada standout Andrew Hughes and Drevon Colbert of Stuart were locked in a dandy battle. Both cleared the bar at 6-6, but neither quite get over the bar at 6-8. Hughes — who was competing despite a sore foot — was named the winner due to the High Jump tiebreaker.
Senior Levi Lail finished first in the Discus Throw with a toss of 139-10 and second in the Shot Put with a throw of 47-7.5. Ada freshman Gavin Gunter was right behind his senior teammate, finishing second in the Discus Throw with a heave of 139-9.
Rhynes finished second in the 400 Meter Dash in 51.28.
Maddox was third in the 800 Meter Run in 2:14.78 and fourth in the 1600 Meter Run in 5:15.50.
In girls action at the Dorsey Reirdon Relays, Ada’s 4x100 Relay team of Justice Adamson, Carmen West, KLynn Brown and Marissa Johnson finished 5th 54.10.
Sophomore Aby Gutierrez finished fourth in the Discus with a toss of 80-6 and sixth in the Shot Put with a throw of 29 even. Freshman Bradi Odom was fifth in the Discus with her toss of 73-10.
The Ada thinclads are back in action on April 22 at the Davis Track Meet.
