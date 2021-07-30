JENKS — Landyn Owens probably wasn’t in the best of basketball shape when she took the court in the 2021 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Girls Basketball Games Wednesday night inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks.
However, the Ada High School product still went full speed while representing the East in the large school game. She had spent the bulk of the summer healing from surgeries on both of her hands.
The Large West edged the Large East 55-51. Owens scored just three points but was thrilled to be part of the action.
“I felt fine. It was weird playing an actual game after so long, but it was fun,” Owens said Thursday morning.
It was also a sight for sore eyes for Ada girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings.
“It was good to see Landyn back out on the court again,” she said. “(Owens) had just been fully released eight days before, so it wasn’t the best stat line she has put up, but it was typical Landyn — 100 miles per hour and maximum effort. It was a well-deserved honor.”
Owens will play college basketball for the Hatters of Stetson University.
Temira Poindexter from nearby Sapulpa led the Large East with 15 points and Claudia Vanzant of Stillwater followed with 10.
Leading the victorious Large West squad was Anadarko’s Layni Zinn with 11 points and Norman North product Kennedy Cummings with 10.
Ellis shines in small school game
Vanoss standout Emrie Ellis scored 15 points to help the Small East take down the Small West 71-66.
Ellis, who will play college basketball at the University of Arkansas, also had seven rebounds.
“This was a really good experience for all of us and it was fun to play with the best of the best in the state,” Ellis told The Tulsa World.
Joining Ellis on the Small East team were local players Emily Wilson of Vanoss and Carson Dean of Latta. VHS head basketball Jonathon Hurt coached the East squad.
Ellis and Wilson — an East Central University signee — were the first OCA All-Staters in over 25 years from Vanoss.
“You only get to do that once in your life, so I’m glad I was able to coach two of my own,” Hurt told The Ada News. “Those kids are special on and off the court. I’m proud of them and everything they accomplished in their careers.”
Dean, who scored three points in the game, reflected back on her prep career via a social media post Thursday morning.
“All the places basketball has taken me and the people I have been able to meet have been such a blessing,” Dean said. “Closing this chapter has been so hard, but I’m so excited for the future and I can’t wait to fulfill my dream of playing college basketball.”
Dean will play college ball at Cowley College.
The leading scorer for the Small East was Jade Upshaw of Kellyville with 15 points. Grace Lena of Varnum also hit double digits with 10.
The Small West got 15 points from Brianna Wietelman of Oklahoma Christian Academy and 12 points from Trinity Moore of Jones.
———o———
Wednesday, July 28
ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Jenks High School
Game 1
Small East 71, Small West 66
WEST 22 15 15 14 — 66
EAST 22 17 16 16 — 71
SMALL WEST: Brianna Wietelman (OK Christian Academy) 15; Trinity Moore (Jones) 12; Rachel Barry (Hydro-Eakly) 8; Tegan Jones (Shattuck) 8; Nykale Kramer (Millwood) 8; Macey Buss (Hydro-Eakly) 4; Emma Duffy (Lomega) 4; Tirzah Moore (Jones) 3; Caton Muncy (Amber-Pocasset) 2; Ady Wilson (Lomega) 2.
SMALL EAST: Jade Upshaw (Kellyville) 21; Emrie Ellis (Vanoss) 15; Grace Lena (Varnum) 10; Micah Clayton (Lincoln Christian) 9; Mckayla Twyman (Howe) 7; Avri Weeks (Kingston) 5; Carson Dean (Latta) 2; Elaine Witt (Dale) 2.
Game 2
Large West 55, Large East 51
WEST 17 25 7 6 — 55
EAST 8 14 19 10 — 51
LARGE WEST: Layni Zinn (Anadarko) 11; Kennedy Cummings (Norman North) 10; Mikaela Hall (Lawton Eisenhower) 8; Jaylin Reveles (El Reno) 8; Delanie Crawford (Piedmont) 7; West: Carly Craig (Blanchard) 6; Lakysia Johnson (Altus) 5.
LARGE EAST: Temira Poindexter (Sapulpa) 15; Claudia Vanzant (Stillwater) 10; Rory Geer (Grove) 9; Aubrie Megehee (Shawnee) 5; Jordan Gann (Fort Gibson) 4; Alexis Lewis (Sapulpa) 4; Landyn Owens (Ada) 3; Lexy Borgstadt (Verdigris) 1.
