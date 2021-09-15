Ada freshman ace Bradi Odom got a much-deserved break after throwing nearly 140 pitches in the Lady Cougars’ 10-7 extra-inning win over Stroud Saturday in the finals of the McLoud Tournament.
However, just because Odom got a break, it certainly didn’t mean that Mount St. Mary did.
Fellow freshman Ariana Munoz tossed four shutout innings for the Lady Cougars in a 14-0 run-rule of the Lady Rockets Monday at the Ada High Softball Complex.
The contest lasted just 68 minutes.
Ada improved to 15-5 overall and 5-1 in District 4A-2 play, while Mount St. Mary dropped to 6-12 and 0-8.
Ada carried a modest five-game winning streak into Tuesday’s key district showdown with Tecumseh. The Lady Savages entered that contest at 21-2 and 7-1.
The Lady Cougars will play their third home game this week when Atoka visits at 3 p.m. Friday.
Munoz struck out three, walked one and scattered four hits in her appearance in the circle for the home team.
“I was so proud of Ariana. She was thrown into the fire today and did really well,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “She competed and did her job. She has stepped up for us this year no matter where she is or what her role is and continues to do a great job.”
Ada blasted off early against the Lady Rockets, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Abbey Strong led off with a base hit and stole second and Rylynn Truett followed with a walk. Amaya Frizell then hit an RBI single to center field and Truett scored on a throw during the same play to give the home team a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Cougars followed with run-scoring hits by Jakobi Williams, Josie Moran and Trenity Duvall.
Ada piled up a whopping 18 hits in the four-inning run-rule.
Amaya Frizell led the AHS charge, going 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Odom finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, while Williams went 3-fo-r3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Josie Morgan finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Elsa Munoz also had two hits.
Ariana Munoz finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI, while Truett ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Strong finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the hosts.
Maddie Biswell had two of Mount St. Mary’s four hits, while the other went to Natalie Caldwell and Addison Scharfenberg.
