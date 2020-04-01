Ada High senior Braden Maloy has signed a letter of intent to play college football at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.
The Falcons are an NAIA team and compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"We are thrilled that Braden has the opportunity to continue his career," said Ada head coach Chris Berus. "I am looking forward to seeing how he impacts the program at Friends."
Maloy impacted the Cougars in a big way, finishing his senior campaign with a team-best 63 tackles. He had 1.5 sacks and an interception from his linebacker spot.
He was named a Class 5A All-Star By Class after his strong season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.