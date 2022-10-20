Ada's Kanuch wraps up Boys 13-14 fall title

GUTHRIE — Ada eighth grader Drake Kanuch finished third in the Boys 13-14 age group at the U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma Tour Championship held last weekend at the Cimarron National Golf Club in Guthrie.
Kanuch fired back-to-back rounds of 80 to finish at 160 for the two-round event. Connor Knoles of Edmond won the medalist crown with a 76-76-172, while Carson Montgomery was runner-up with a 79-79—178, two strokes ahead of Kanuch.
Lima Hulbert of Edmond was fourth at 81-81—162. A total of 14 golfers entered the event.
Kanuch’s strong showing earned him the overall 2022 Boys 13-14 U.S. Kids Golf Oklahoma Local Tour fall championship.
Kanuch piled up 186 total points throughout the fall season and was 36.5 ahead of Knoles, who was second at 150.50. Montgomery was third in the points race with 86 and Hulburt ended up fourth at 80.50. A total of 24 golfers earned points throughout the 2022 Oklahoma Local Tour fall season.
