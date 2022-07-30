BIXBY — Ada High School standout Tre Ivy did his part for the 2022 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State East team.
Ivy pinned West opponent J.P. Martinez of Duncan in 3:15 in the 145-pound match.
However, the Large West still edged the Large East 27-22 to claim victory in the All-State Wrestling matchup.
In the small-school matchup, the Small East dominated the Small West 40-18.
The wrestling event took place Wednesday night inside the Whitey Ford Sports Arena in Bixby.
———o———
Following are the complete results from the 2022 All-State Wrestling matches:
Large West 27, Large East 22
113: Christian Forbes (Broken Arrow), East, win by FFT
120: Kaleb Kerr (Midwest City), West, dec. James Peach (Pryor), 5-4
126: Jonah Hanscom (Yukon), pin Nate Hutchison (McAlester), 4:00
132: Jazen Brown (Midwest City), West, dec. Adarren Brevil (Grove), 8-1
138: Shaun Muse (Choctaw), West, dec. Parker Witcraft (Broken Arrow), 4-0
145: Tre Ivy (Ada), East, pin J.P. Martinez (Duncan), 3:15
152: Bam West (Mustang), West, t.f. Malique Barber (Pawnee), 16-1
160: John Wiley (Mustang), West, dec. Drake Acklin (Collinsville), 4-3
170: Cory Hicks (Durant), East, win by FFT
182: Benjamin Mower (Edmond Memorial), West, m.d. Garrett Wells (Glenpool), 10-0
195: Eli Cordy (Edmond Memorial), West, dec. Caden “Tank” Felts (Pryor), 4-0
220: Elijah Hynes (Broken Arrow), East, m.d. Hayden Simpson (Guthrie), 11-3
HWT: Rylan Hitt (Elgin), West, dec. Caleb Phillips (Coweta), 5-0
Small East 40, Small West 18
113: Guy Clevenger (Catoosa), East, dec. Aden Sanders (Blanchard), 7-6
120: Aidan O’Dell (Blackwell), East, pin Colton Jackson (Clinton), 5:12
126: Hunter Fitzpatrick (Salina), East, pin Gage Graham (Sulphur), 3:29
132: Brody Gee (Skiatook), East, pin Kaden Smith (Bridge Creek), 0:37
138: Toby West (Fort Gibson), East, pin Reece Bennett (Plainview), 1:18
145: Cutter Sheets (Stilwell), East, pin Dalen Stockton (Cashion), 1:47
152: Case Rich (Marlow), West, dec. Jose Flores (Inola), 3-1
160: Quentin Schane (Newcastle), West, dec. Dylan Henson (Vinita), 6-4
170: Chance Davis (Perry), East, t.f. Elijah Smith (Cache), 18-3
182: Christian Mora (Blackwell), East, dec. Cameron Attwood (Cache), 4-3
195: Andrew Powell (Bridge Creek), West, dec. Jedd Barrett (Inola), 5-4
220: Kyle Wilson (Marlow), West, pin Kyler Pouncil (Checotah), 0:36
HWT: Harley Andrews (Tuttle), West, m.d. Nathan Easky (Skiatook), 10-1
