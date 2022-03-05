OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada senior Try Ivy battled his way to the championship match at 145 bounds before falling to Cole Brooks of Collinsville 17-1 at the Class 5A State wrestling tournament last weekend inside the Jim Norick Arena.
Ivy’s runner-up finish left him 32-6 during an outstanding senior season.
Ivy topped Calvin Moon of Lawton 10-7 in a tough first-round match and then pinned Deagen Griffen of El Reno in 2:53 in the semifinals.
Ada’s other two state competitors — Cade Balthrop and EllaBabe Fisher — also secured state tournament victories.
Balthrop, an AHS junior, turned back Sam Sanders of Lawton McArthur with an exciting 6-5 decision in his 220-pound wrestle-in matchup. In the quarterfinals, Balthrop was pinned by Hayden Simpson of Guthrie in 3:52. He then went to overtime with Blake Bacon of Claremore before dropping a 3-1 decision.
Freshman EllaBabe Fisher got her first-ever state tournament victory in impressive fashion. She pinned Cara Lyeses of Moore in only 40 seconds in a 100-pound wrestle-in bout.
Fisher then lost by pinfall to Jadyn Roller of Bixby (2:21) and Emma Wissman-Travis of Sallisaw.
