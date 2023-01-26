Ada senior Andrew Hughes will be taking his high-jumping skills to Fayetteville.
Hughes has signed a letter of intent to join the track & field program at the University of Arkansas. He said becoming a Hog after high school had been a goal throughout his college recruiting process.
During his official visit, it was almost love at first sight.
“Arkansas had been at the top of my list for a while,” Hughes said during a recent visit with The Ada News. “I really loved their coach up there (head coach Chuck Bucknam), He’s a great guy. Their facilities are amazing. I just went up there and fell in love instantly. “
Hughes is a two-time Class 5A state champion in the High Jump and cleared the 7-0 mark en route to winning the title last spring. That mark ranks equal to No. 9 on the 2022 national high school list, third among juniors. It’s also an Ada High record.
As a sophomore, Hughes cleared a then-best jump of 6-8 to claim the 5A State title.
Ada High head boys track coach Colby Shamley has marveled at Hughes’ accomplishments during his short time at the school.
“I’ve been here for two years now and got to coach Andrew two years in football and one year in track. He’s one of the most hard-working kids I’ve ever been around,” Shamley said. “He’s competitive and a role model to the younger kids.”
Hughes had a great junior season despite having to overcome a foot injury for most of the year.
“Last year he was battling a foot injury all through track season. It would have been easy for him to say coach, I’m just a high-jumper and I need to focus on that. And we probably would have let him. But he said ‘Coach I’m good. I can run,’ “ Shamley explained.
Hughes ran on several relay teams and also competed in the Long jump as a junior track athlete.
Summer competition for Hughes included placing fifth at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics with a 6-6.75 clearance. He won the Region 16 AAU Qualifier with a 6-8 effort.
Shamley is excited to see what Hughes and the Cougars can do during the 2023 track & field season but also looks forward to following the Ada senior’s collegiate career.
“I’m just finishing my 20th year and I would rank him one of the best kids — not just an athlete — that I’ve ever coached in my life,” he said. “He’ll do great in Arkansas and I’m just glad I’ve been a small part of his journey.”
The prestigious Arkansas Track & Field program has won 41 NCAA titles, 66 SEC titles and 25 Conference Triple Crowns.
