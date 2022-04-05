MARIETTA — Ada junior Andrew Hughes may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but he was super at the Marietta Invitational track meet last Friday.
Hughes broke his own school and personal record he successfully cleared six-foot, 10-inches to win the High Jump.
Hughes’ old record was 6-8, the height he used to win a gold medal at the 2021 state meet last spring.
To top his big day off, Hughes competed in the Long Jump for the first time and also won that event with a mark of 21 feet, one-half inch. Sulphur’s Brytan Gaddy was second at 20-8 and Ada freshman Deonte Lindsay was fifth at 19-11.
Sophomore Devon MacCollister set his personal best and finished third in the high jump at 6-2.
Senior Levi Lail turned in his usual strong performances in the Discus and Shot Put. He captured first place in the Discus with a toss of 141-9 and was fourth in the Shot Put at 46-1. Ada freshman Gavin Gunter was third in the Discus with a throw of 130-11.
Ada won the team title with 117 points. Denison, Texas, was next at 98 while the Sulphur Bulldogs finished third at 84.
In the Boys 4x100 Relay, the Cougars finished second with a time of 44.52. Ada’s squad included Xander Rhynes, Hughes, MacCollister and Damonre Patterson. Denison’s team finished first in 43.46.
In the 800 Meter Relay, the Ada foursome of Rhynes, Kendre Grant, MacCollister and Patterson finished second in 1:33.36. Denison again was first at 1:30.87.
Paterson, an Ada sophomore, won the 100 Meter Dash in 11 seconds flat. Derrick King of Lone Grove followed at 11.40. Jonah Ascencion was eighth with a time of 11.93. The Ada speedster also won the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.64. TK Jaggers of Pauls Valley was second in 23.32.
Ada settled for a fourth-place finish in the 1600 Meter Relay with a time of 3:43.57. Members of that team were Rhynes, Hughes, MacCollister and Grant. Pauls Valley won that race in 3:33.21.
Rhynes, another Ada sophomore, finished second in the 400 Meter Dash in 52.25. Mason Prince of Pauls Valley won that event in 51.60.
Lindsay finished fifth in the 300 Hurdles in 45.14. Austen McQueen of Marietta won the gold in 42.78.
Ada girls head coach Leslie Landrum said the Lady Cougars showed improvement in Marietta.
“The girls competed in all three relays and several field events. They improved their times and distances from the Pauls Valley meet last Friday,” she said.
Ada was at Dickson on Monday and travels to Plainview on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.