ARDMORE — Just call Ada High sophomore Andrew Hughes, champ.
Hughes brought home the gold in the High Jump from the Class 5A State Track Meet hosted last Saturday by Ardmore High School. His title-winning jump measured six feet, eight inches.
Hughes — known affectionately by some of his fans as “Ice In His Veins” — also reached his personal-best jump of six feet, 8 inches earlier this season at the Quanah Cox Invitational Track Meet in Duncan which broke the family record set by his father — Brian Hughes — of six feet, 7.75 inches during his sophomore year at Ada. Andrew Hughs has hit the 6-6 mark in four different meets this spring and had brought home six gold medals entering the state meet.
David Taylor currently holds the Ada High School record with a jump of 6’9.5”
Gabe Grim of Bishop McGuinness was second at 6-6, followed by Kaden Ballardstevenson of Guthrie in third at 6-2.
After a quick look at the results of the other state tournament track meets in all classes, only Trendon Collins had a jump as good as the one Hughes cleared. Collins won the Class 4A state title with an identical jump of 6-8.
Hughes helped the Ada boys finish a respectable 15th out of 26 Class 5A schools in the team standings with 23 points. Host Ardmore won the team championship with 91 points, followed by runner-up Piedmont at 71 and McAlester at 64.
Ada junior Jaiden Stevenson also had a strong Class 5A State Track Meet. She finished second in the Shot Put with a heave of 37-07.50. Izabela Popa, a freshman from Ardmore, won the gold with a throw of 38-02.50. Kyndal Jenkins of Shawnee was third at 36.02.00.
In the 4x100 Meter Relay, the Ada team of Kendre’ Grant, Hughes, Jonah Ascension, and Jaxon Morgan finished 10th in 44.85.
In the 4x200 Relay, the Ada squad of Devon MacCollister, Hughes, Ascension and Morgan finished 12th in 1:33.72.
AHS junior Levi Lail was runner-up in the Discus Throw with a toss of 145-00. Andrew Carney of Collinsville ran away with first place after a throw that measured 156-08. Jaedan Poahway of Lawton Eisenhower also had a toss of 145-00.
Lail finished third in the Shot Put with a toss of 48-05.50. Justin Hines of Coweta won the gold with a throw of 53-05.00, while Glenpool’s Nickolas Marshall finished second with a distance of 52-02.50.
