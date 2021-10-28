When head coach Taylor Henry arrived in the summer of 2018 to take over the Ada High School fastpitch softball program, she had a lot of work to do.
Henry labeled that work a “reboot” of the Ada softball camp.
Amaya Frizell has been by her side the entire way, earning a starting job as a freshman. Now a senior, Frizell was chosen earlier this week as a middle infielder for the 2021 Middle East All-Region team. She was the first middle infielder picked for the prestigious list of players.
“It’s a big honor for Amaya to make First Team All-Region,” Henry told The Ada News. “She has been someone we could rely on offensively and defensively all four years of her career. She has been a huge part of the program rebuild that started her freshman year. We are very proud of her.”
Frizell hit .452 with a home run, five triples, 11 doubles, 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored during a blistering senior campaign.
Byng senior Hannah Boyd also made the same All-Region team as a utility player. She hit .400 with five triples, eight doubles, 19 RBIs and 36 runs scored.
The Coalgate Lady Wildcats, who advanced to the Class 3A State semifinals, had three players make the list.
Chloe Brown was an All-Region pitcher and both Breanna Hale and Kenley Thompson were utility players.
The Holdenville softball squad — which finished with a record of 23-13 — dominated the all-region selections with five players on the list. They included catcher Stevie Huff, C-Infielder Cheyenne Fixico and utility players Jessica Moore, Brooklyn Brown and Emma Factor.
Other players on the all-region team included C-Infielder Emily Bingham of Tecumseh, middle infielder Lauren Hartley, outfielders Jayden Haney of North Rock Creek, Kaylyn Coburn of Seminole and Kenzlea Elkins of Tishomingo; pitcher Natalia Sewell of Seminole; and utility players Shelby Springer of Bethel.
The All-Region coach is Chance Griffin of North Rock Creek. He guided the Cougars to a 32-8 record and a trip to the Class 3A State Tournament.
