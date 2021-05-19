After watching Kaden Cooper’s first two dunks in The Ada News All-Star Classic Monday night inside the Cougar Activity Center, Ada head coach Kyle Caufield didn’t see anything he hadn’t seen before.
Not that they weren’t impressive, Caufield had just seen his star junior do those types of dunks while having fun in the gym.
However, when Cooper brought Ada High classmate Earltuan Battles out of the stands and positioned him directly in front of the goal, it got Caufield’s attention.
“I had seen those other dunks plenty of times,” Caufield said. “But I really had to watch that last one.”
Cooper nearly stole the entire All-Star Classic show when he got a running start, leaped over Battles and forcefully powered the basketball home much to the delight of the nice crowd in attendance.
That dunk easily sealed the day on Cooper’s way to becoming the 2021 Ada News All-Star Classic Slam Dunk champion.
Cooper finished ahead of Roff’s Trayson Miller and Stonewall’s Clayton Findley — a pair of talented dunkers in their own right. But Cooper used his uncanny athletic ability to take his slam game to another level.
Cooper’s second dunk was fantastic. He mimicked the Eastbay Dunk made famous by former NBA player J.R. Rider in the mid-90s where he went between his legs before dunking the ball with authority. That drew a 29 score (out of a perfect 30 possible points) from the All-Star Classic panel of judges.
Miller received a score of 28 on his first dunk. Roff teammate Coby Simon threw the ball up off the side of the backboard and Miller soared through the air and flushed it home.
Still, both Miller and Findley gave it up to Cooper when the show was over.
3-point Shootout
Christopher Matchie of Konawa and Ashton Bierce of Stonewall needed bonus shots to crown a champion during the 2021 Ada News All-Star Classic 3-Point Shootout.
Both local sharpshooters sank 13 3-point baskets during their first finals round, eliminating birthday boy Wil Joplin of Roff, who sank eight 3s in 45 seconds.
Matchie, a Tiger senior, went first in the shoot-off and made eight tries before running out of gas.
Bierce connected with his ninth 3-pointer with over 15 seconds remaining during his second round of shooting but once he had locked up the All-Star Classic Boys 3-point Shootout title, he just stopped.
Some of the crowd, including yours truly, wanted to see how many more the talented SHS freshman could sink before time expired.
Matchie was the top shooter during the early 30-second preliminary rounds with eight, followed by Joplin and Bierce with seven apiece. Just missing the finals were Spencer Gatewood of Stonewall and Malachi Tebe of Konawa, who both sank six 3-pointers.
GIRLS
In a tight race in the Girls All-Star Classic 3-point Shootout, Abby Salter won the trophy with nine makes in 45 seconds. She captured the title against a pair of hometown favorites — Jaden Ward and Jakobi Williams of Ada. Williams made eight 3-pointers in the finals, while Ward followed with seven.
Ward got on a roll and made nine 3-point shots during the 30-second preliminary rounds, followed by Williams with seven and Salter with six. Shayla Wofford of Ada just missed qualifying for the finals with five makes.
