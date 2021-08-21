Ada High School senior Hunter Condon is about to take his talents to south beach.
Condon was selected to participate in the 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby and All-American Classic scheduled for Nov. 20-24 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
“I’m proud of Hunter for being chosen for this special event,” said Ada High head coach Shane Coker. “We think he’ll represent Ada and Oklahoma well and wish him all the luck.”
The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the country/world and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in front of baseball’s top evaluators according to a press release about the event.
“Each player selected exemplifies tremendous character, abilities, power, coach/scout references and recent school performances,” the release said.
Condon will represent Oklahoma and the Ada Cougars during the prestigious Home Run Derby that will feature top amateur power-hitting prospects in the world. He will also have the incredible opportunity to further demonstrate his skills while participating in a game.
During a solid junior season with the Cougar baseball team, Condon hit .313 with a team-best five home runs and 37 RBIs.
The game highlights a five-day, All-encompassing major league experience. The event includes an MLB Scout Day in front of thirty organizations, a welcome dinner/jersey presentation ceremony, the prestigious home run derby itself and participation in the All-American/World Classic baseball game.
