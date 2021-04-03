Ada's Carroll shuts down Comanche in opener at Lawton Tournament

LAWTON — Ada senior pitcher Zac Carroll surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning and then proceeded to shut out Comanche over the final five frames in the Cougars’ 11-3 win Thursday at the Bo Bowman Tournament.
In a later pool play contest, Cache scored four runs in each of the final three innings in a 13-4 win over Ada.
The tournament split left Ada at 9-9 on the year. Comanche fell to 1-10 and Cache improved to 10-8.
The Cougars played Guymon and host Lawton MacArthur Friday night. The third-place contest is today at noon followed by a 2 p.m. championship contest.
Game 1
Ada 11, Comanche 3
Caroll pitched all six innings for Ada and finished with eight strikeouts and one walk and scattered six Comanche hits.
Ada scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good.
Kaden Cooper got Ada started with a one-out double. He went to third on a groundout and the Cougars had runners at the corners after AJ Duncan was hit by a pitch. After Duncan stole second, Zac Carroll walked to load the bases.
Cooper scored when John David Muse walked and that set the table for a three-run double by Hunter Condon that put the Cougars ahead 5-3.
Muse hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the fourth and later in the inning, Reid Samson was beaned with the bases full, forcing in another AHS run that made it 7-3.
Ada scored four times in the bottom of the sixth. Samson had an RBI single in that frame and he later scored on a passed ball. Cooper raced home on a wild pitch and Cade Sliger drove in a run on a ground out to third base.
Ada collected six hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 showing by Condon, who also walked and scored a run. Muse finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Cooper went 1-fo4-2 with two walks and scored twice.
Carroll walked and scored two runs for Ada.
Game 2
Cache 13, Ada 4
The Cougars were limited to three hits in the contest and finished with eight errors.
Cade Sliger hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning that put Ada ahead 1-0.
After Cache tied the game in the bottom of the second, Hunter Condon hit a two-out solo home run in the third to hand the locals a 2-1 lead.
The Cougars were outscored 12-2 the rest of the way.
Zac Carroll hit a one-out, solo home run in the top of the fifth to account for Ada’s final run of the game. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Brodie Andrews also went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.
Reid Lyon led a 12-hit Bulldog offense. He finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jackson Permenter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Hunter Glenn went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Ian Hodge finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Joseph Brown ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and two runs scored for Cache.
