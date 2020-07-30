Ada High senior Zac Carroll has had a solid summer playing for the Norman-based Skills Academy 17U team.
The Skills squad — now 25-5-2 — will end its summer at the Five Tool Championships which begins Thursday. Those games will be played at Oklahoma Baptist University, Tuttle High School, Blanchard High School, Rose State College in Midwest City and Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
The team opens pool play at 3:45 p.m. Thursday against Next Level-2021 (Texas) in Tuttle. The Skills Academy then meets ABA 2021 Felix (New Mexico).
The Skills Academy has already won three tournament championships over the summer — The Big Fire “OKC Big Friendly” 17u tournament, the Big Fire “The Brick” 17u/18u Central Championship and the 2020 Perfect Game PGBA 18u Oklahoma Championship.
Over the course of 32 games, Carroll is hitting .377 with eight doubles, a triple, 27 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Carroll made the most of his first mound action in over a year July 18 when he struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit in three strong innings of work in the Skills Academy’s 18-0 win over 2020 Immediate Future-Rumsey 18U team.
He also had a solo home run in that contest, going 1-for-1 with two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
Byng senior Brylan Janda is part of the Skills 17U pitching staff. He is currently sitting with a 3.92 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 25 innings of work.
