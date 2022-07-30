A couple of weeks ago, Ada soon-to-be sophomore Beans Factor had a tournament in South Dakota she’d like to forget about.
To say the Ada High standout didn’t have her best outing at the American Junior Golf Association GreatLife Junior Challenge July 18-21 in Sioux, Falls, South Dakota would be an understatement.
By her very high standards, she stunk up the joint. Factor missed the cut for the first time in her golfing career.
But boy did she bounce back July 25-26 in New Mexico.
Last Monday and Tuesday, Factor competed in the NB3 Foundation Native Youth Golf championship and won the championship going away. That tournament was hosted by the Santa Ana Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo New Mexico.
She turned in a two-day score of 73-74 for a 147 (+2) and won the tournament title by 13 strokes. Maddison Long of Albuquerque New Mexico was second with an 80-80—160 and Elysse Woods of Kirtland, New Mexico, was third at 85-94—179.
Factor got off to a rough start on the front nine during Day 2 action, but recorded three birdies on the back nine to finish strong.
Factor was the only Oklahoma golfer in her age group. She would have also crushed the competition in the Girls 16-18 age division. Ella Barbush of Durant won that tournament with a score of 89-87—176.
“She had to endure a long ‘come to Jesus’ talk from mom and dad after the South Dakota trip,” her mother, Sara Factor said.
With the victory, Beans has now punched her ticket to the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the Koasati Pines Golf Course in Kinder, Louisiana. That big event will be aired on the Golf Channel.
Factor’s busy summer has had her competing in four different states in June and five more in July.
