Ada junior Peyton “Beans” Factor has accomplished a lot during her young golf career. But despite a number of close calls, a hole-in-one is one feat that had eluded her.
That changed Wednesday during a round of golf at an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Tournament hosted by the Twins Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Missouri.
Factor pulled the 8-iron out of her golf bag on the par-3, No. 5 hole and hit the ball straight toward the flag. She knew it was a good shot when she hit it, but didn’t know exactly how good it was going to be.
“It was exciting. I was just hoping to get by the hole because on the hole before I had just bogeyed. I wanted to get that (stroke) back,” Factor told The Ada News Wednesday night after her round of golf was complete. “I’ve been close, but I had never hit one until today.”
The hole was 143 yards away and after Factor hit the ball, it was heading right at the pin. Factor said the hole was about five paces from the edge of the green. There was also a water hazard 10 feet from the green.
“It felt good. The ball was right on the line of the hole. I thought it was going to get close but I didn’t think it would go in the hole,” she said.
Her ball was so straight that it clipped the flag, rolled several feet past the hole but then had enough backspin on it that it rolled right back and nestled into the cup. Factor said she was a little worried when it struck the pole, fearing the ball could have taken a bad bounce.
“At first I was scared it was going to bounce back into the water when I hit the pin,” she explained. “It hit the pin first and then went by the hole. It then rolled back and rolled right into the hole.”
