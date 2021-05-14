CUSHING — Ada’s two Ava’s — Ava Manwell and Ava Patterson — ended successful freshmen campaigns by competing at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament May 5-6 at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
Ada head coach Ron Anderson said it should be the first of many state appearances by the two freshmen.
“This was such a great experience for both Ava’s especially as freshmen,” he said. “I was impressed with their poise throughout the two days because the course conditions were probably the worst we played in all season.”
The course had received over five inches of rain 24 hours before the start of the state tournament.
“With all the rain the course was a swamp and the only things mowed were the greens,” Anderson explained. “The ball plugged with very little roll, thus losing distance on almost every shot. I hope next year we’ll move the tournament back to Oklahoma City and Lake Hefner. Not only is the course better, the atmosphere feels more like a state tournament.”
Still, Manwell shot a career-best 95 on the first day of play and Patterson shot a career-best 98 on the second day.
Manwell’s 102 on the second day gave her a 36-hole total of 197 and a 26th place overall finish. Patterson’s 102 first day round gave her a 36 hole total of 200, good enough for 30th place out of 74 total competitors.
Kingfisher’s Maddi Kamas shot 20 shots better than the rest of the field winning medalist honors with rounds of 69 and 67 for a 36-hole total of 136. Layne Alshie of Fort Gibson was second with a 156 and Emily Vang of Catoosa was third at 157.
Kingfisher and Hilldale finished 36 holes tied at the top with identical scores of 719. The Lady Hornets won the state championship by defeating Kingfirshe in a playoff.
Anderson — who has now taken Ada High girls golfers to state for the eighth time — is already excited for his team to begin working toward the 2022 season.
“I’m very happy for the Ava’s this year but even more excited for the team in the future,” he said. “All 10 players return for next year with only one senior. With continued play over the summer, I expect a lot of success in our future.”
Regional rewind
The Ada High girls golf team finished fourth at the Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by the Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole. However, only the top three teams from each of four regionals qualify for state.
Pauls Valley won the regional crown with a 414 followed by Muldrow at 435 and host Seminole at 438. Ada finished with a team score of 453.
Ava Patterson shot a 103 and Ava Manwell finished with a 105.
Those two Ada freshmen finished fifth and sixth respectively thus good enough to qualify for state as individuals.
“I’m disappointed for all of the girls that we did not qualify for state as a team,” Anderson said.
“But, I’m very proud of both Ava’s for qualifying. Those two goofs were already in the vehicle ready to go eat when I had to call them back to the scoreboard,” he recalled. “They of course were surprised, shocked but very excited to know they had qualified for state.”
Ada’s Emily Kemp shot a 109 total and was just three strokes from qualifying for state.
Playing with Ada and in the group with Patterson, Emily Vang from Catoosa shot an 80 for the day earning regional medalist honors.
Averyl Bell of Pauls Valley finished second at the regional with a score of 93. Addy O’Daniel of Seminole was third and her SHS teammate, Brynna McAlvin, was fourth with a 101.
Lexie Inslee shot a 136 for the Lady Cougars and Kylie Cutler followed with a 145.
