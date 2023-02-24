Highlighted by a state championship and a Pan Champion, Washington Grade Center fourth-grader Slayden Hunt has had another successful wrestling and martial arts season.
Hunt, representing the Prodigy Elite wrestling club out of Oklahoma City, won the state championship at the 45th Annual Oklahoma Wrestlers Association (OKWA) State Tournament. It was his fourth career state title.
The local youngster also traveled to Kissimmee, Florida, last summer to capture his second championship at the 2022 Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship while representing Conquer BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) in Ada.
“Pan is known as one of the most prestigious BJJ tournaments,” explained his mother, Shelby Hunt. “There you compete with the best of the best.”
The Ada 10-year-old was a traveling man this season, making stops in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Florida, South Dakota and Nebraska as well as competing all over Oklahoma.
Prodigy Elite focused more on national-level tournaments this season and stayed away from many small, local events, according to Shelby Hunt.
Other Slayden accomplishments included: a third-place finish at the World of Wrestling (WOW) Kickoff; a third at a preseason national tournament in Iowa; and a pair of Outstanding Wrestler awards.
Slayden also became a three-time USJOC (United States Junior Open Championships) champion.
Slayden’s next stop is Las Vegas to compete in the invitation-only Supreme Gladiator Duals scheduled for May 13-14.
Despite the hectic schedule, Slayden is a straight A’s student at Washington.
