CATOOSA — Two members of the Ada High School boys wrestling team are heading to the Class 4A State Tournament.
Senior Kaden Gallagher qualified for state in the 157-pound weight class after finishing third at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament held last weekend in Catoosa.
Gallagher defeated Dillon Blunder of Miami 5-4 in a thrilling third-place match.
“(Kaden) had a great regional tournament. Finishing third set him up for a great run at the state tournament,” said Ada wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon.
Gallagher, now 14-9 on the season, will face Davis Park of Heritage Hall (26-7) in a first-round contest at the state tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City. The No. 1 seed at 157 pounds is Tuttle’s Ethan Teague (34-4).
Junior Jagger Caldwell was the other Cougar to punch his ticket to the state tournament after finishing fourth in the Catoosa regional while competing at 175 pounds. Bodie Adams of Sallisaw (28-5) got the best of Caldwell in the third-place match. Caldwell had earned a spot in the third-place match with a victory over Kellen Fry of Cushing in the semifinals.
“(Jagger) had a huge win over Cushing to secure his ticket to the state tournament,” Bohannon said.
Gallagher, now 24-10, is scheduled to meet Julian Stone of Harrah in his opening match at state. Sam Schmidt of Tuttle (32-8) is the top seed in the 175-pound bracket.
Three other members of the Ada High boys wrestling team were one win away from earning a spot in the state tournament after settling for sixth place at the regional.
Freshman Jake Bohannon was sixth at 132 pounds. Mason Duke of Sallisaw defeated Bohannon in the fifth-place matchup.
Sophomore JB Coyle finished sixth at 165 pounds. He dropped a tough 7-4 decision to Dance Sommers of Poteauy in a tight sixth-place battle.
Senior Caden Balthrop ended up in sixth place at 215 pounds. Sallisaw’s Noah Flores (25-10) slipped past Balthrop 3-0 in the fifth-place match.
Host Catoosa won the regional championship with 264.5 points, while Cushing was runner-up at 195.5. The Cougars finished ninth out of 16 teams with 68 points.
Howell headed
to girls state
SALLISAW — Ada freshman Makenna Howell will be competing at the Girls State Tournament Friday and Saturday inside the State Fair Arena, after s strong runner-up finish a the Girls East Regional Tournament held Feb. 13-14 at Sallisaw High School.
Howell, now 18-7, battled all the way to the 145-pound regional championship matchup before falling to Elizabeth Cope of Sapulpa (25-2) in the finals.
“She really had a great regional tournament and is peaking at the right time,” Bohannon said.
Howell will square off against Chenille Brown of Elgin (19-4) in the first round of the 145-pound weight class at the state tournament.
Kaylee Davis of El Reno (17-0) is the top seed in the 145-pound bracket.
Commented
