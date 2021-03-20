Something fishy is going on with the Ada High School wrestling program.
And it really stinks.
Ada High Wrestling head coach Kyle Bohannon has faced many challenges during his 14-year career with the Cougars. But there may be no coming back from what lies ahead.
Members of the Ada Wrestling Booster Club have devised a plan to raise $5,000 to purchase brand new and much-needed mats for the Cougars and Bohannon fell for this devious plan hook, line and sinker.
If the $5,000 is raised through a Facebook fundraiser set up by booster guy Erik Johnson, Bohannon will have to undergo the dreaded Stinky Fish Challenge. It certainly won’t be a piece of cake or herring.
The amount raised as of press time was $3550. Fans can donate at https://www.facebook.com/donate/189180959305902/?fundraiser_source=external_url.
“You have some good buddies that want to mess with you and do it for a good cause this is what you get,” Bohannon lamented to The Ada News.
It’s a simple idea. Open a can of fish and take a bite.
However, the fish in this challenge comes all the way from Sweden. They are called Oskars Surströmming and contain fermented Baltic herring fillets. Those fish are widely considered the stinkiest in the world but are considered a delicacy in Sweden.
The internet is full of folks trying to complete this challenge. And very few even get to the part where they try to put a bite of the nasty fish in their mouths. The smell from opening up the can is enough to do most of them in.
“It’s fermented fish that’s sitting in a can that looks like it’s going to explode because it’s under so much pressure,” explained Bohannon. “In the videos, when you open it the juices explode up and they say the smell is terrible. It’s quite comical to watch. I haven’t seen where anyone has been able to withstand the smell of it. It’s going to be interesting. Somebody’s going to get a good laugh out of it.”
Bohannon has got himself in a smelly situation. Google the Stinky Fish Challenge and see for yourself. It’s much more comical for someone who doesn’t have any plans of going through with it.
Bohannon and Ada assistant football coach Wade Boyle have been buddies since high school and according to the wrestling coach, it was Boyles who spilled the beans about Bohannon having a weak stomach.
On the fundraiser page, booster club member Erik Johnson adds “For those that really know coach Bohannon, he has the weakest stomach and cannot handle anything gross so this will be truly outstanding.”
Outstanding is not exactly the word that comes to mind when Bohannon tries to describe it.
“It looks terrible. I can’t tell you terrible it looks. I’m just going to have to show up and hope for the best. I definitely won’t be eating anything 24 hours before,” he said. “It’s not something I’m really looking forward to, but it’s for a good cause. It started out as just a joke but it blossomed into something that could be really good for our wrestling program.”
And really bad for Bohannon’s stomach.
