SHAWNEE — The Ada wrestling program made a strong showing at the 2022 Midwestern Conference Tournament held Friday and Saturday at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee.
In high school action on the mats, senior Tre Ivy led the boys team with a first-place finish at 152 pounds.
Sophomore Jagger Caldwell finished fifth at the meet. Three other Ada wrestlers placed sixth — Jacob Thomas, Parker Fishburn and Logan Prince.
Sophomore Emilee Vineyard also came away with a sixth-place showing in girls action.
The Ada Junior High boys finished third in the team standings. The Cougars were paced by Wyatt Kilgore, who won an individual title.
Ada’s Will Johnson and JB Coyle were both runners-up at the meet. Braydon Price captured a third-place medal.
Jace Davis finished fourth and Aiden Wilber ended up fifth. Both Carver Gregory and Baylor Stonecipher notched a pair of six-place finishes.
In junior high girls action, both Ellababe Fisher and Makenna Howell were individual champs. Natalia Palma earned a runner-up finish.
The Ada junior high girls finished fourth in the team standings.
Ada wrestlers travel to Madill tonight with junior high hitting the mats at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
The Junior High All-State Tournament is Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.
