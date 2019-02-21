After strong showings at the Class 5A East Regional Tournament over the weekend, Ada sophomores Maximus Rhynes and Kohner Gallagher are state-bound.
The Class 5A State Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
The top five from both the east and west regional meets qualify for state. Rhynes finished fifth at 160 pounds, and Gallagher was second in the 180-pound weight division. Ada senior Gavin Owens just missed out on a trip to state after finishing sixth at 138 pounds at the regional tournament.
“It was a tough tournament. Both Maximus and Kohner wrestled well,” said Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon. “They pushed through the grinding month of January and have wrestled some really tough matches to prepare for state.”
Rhynes will meet Jackson Jones of Carl Albert in his first-round matchup in the 160-pound bracket, while Gallagher will square off against El Reno’s Jacob Law in the first round of the 182-pound bracket.
Fans wanting to purchase advance tickets to the State Wrestling Tournament at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City may call OK Tickets at 405-948-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.