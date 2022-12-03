Ada wrestlers knock off host Durant Lions

DURANT — Five Ada High wrestlers won their matches via pinfall en route to a tight 44-36 road win over rival Durant Thursday night.
Braydon Prince, JB Coyle, Caden Balthrop, Jagger Caldwell and Isaiah Hayden all defeated their Durant opponents by pinning their shoulders to the mat.
Jake Bohannon won his match by technical fall and Will Johnson got a win via decision. Conner Harrison collected a forfeit victory for the Cougars.
The Ada Junior High team earned a 48-34 victory over host Durant.
Maroon & White
The Ada High School wrestling team has scheduled a Maroon & White Dual for Dec. 10 at the Junior High West Gym.
That event will kick off with a chili supper at 5 p.m. Chili supper tickets are available for $8 each.
Youth matches will follow at 6 p.m. and junior high and high school matches will end the dual.
The Results
Ada 44, Durant 36
106: Double Forfeit
113: Conner Harrison (ADA) via foreit
120: Morgan Perkins (Durant) over Carver Gregory (ADA) by fall
126: Jon Perkins (Durant) via forfeit
132: Jacob Bohannon (ADA) over Britton Trotter (Durant) by technical fall, 15-0
138: Rowdy Waitman (Durant) over Lane Haines (ADA) by fall
144: Braydon Prince (ADA) over Riley Waitman (Durant) (Fall 0:00)
150: Bo St. Clair (Durant) via forfeit
157: Adam Haney (Durant) via forfeit
165: JB Coyle (ADA) over Michael Hill (Durant) by fall
175: Jagger Caldwell (ADA) over Asa Pierce (Durant) by fall
190: Will Johnson (ADA) over Jaxon Cuesta (Durant), 3-1
215: Caden Balthrop (ADA) over Kayden Archer (Durant) by fall
285: Isaiah Hayden (ADA) over Mason Scarberry (Durant) by fall.
