Ada wrestlers knock off host Durant Lions

The Ada High School wrestling team knocked off Durant 44-36 in a Thursday night road matchup.

 Kyle Bohannon | Ada Athletics

DURANT — Five Ada High wrestlers won their matches via pinfall en route to a tight 44-36 road win over rival Durant Thursday night.

Braydon Prince, JB Coyle, Caden Balthrop, Jagger Caldwell and Isaiah Hayden all defeated their Durant opponents by pinning their shoulders to the mat.

Jake Bohannon won his match by technical fall and Will Johnson got a win via decision. Conner Harrison collected a forfeit victory for the Cougars.

The Ada Junior High team earned a 48-34 victory over host Durant.

The Ada High School wrestling team has scheduled a Maroon & White Dual for Dec. 10 at the Junior High West Gym.

That event will kick off with a chili supper at 5 p.m. Chili supper tickets are available for $8 each.

Youth matches will follow at 6 p.m. and junior high and high school matches will end the dual.

The Results

Ada 44, Durant 36

106: Double Forfeit

113: Conner Harrison (ADA) via foreit

120: Morgan Perkins (Durant) over Carver Gregory (ADA) by fall

126: Jon Perkins (Durant) via forfeit

132: Jacob Bohannon (ADA) over Britton Trotter (Durant) by technical fall, 15-0

138: Rowdy Waitman (Durant) over Lane Haines (ADA) by fall

144: Braydon Prince (ADA) over Riley Waitman (Durant) (Fall 0:00)

150: Bo St. Clair (Durant) via forfeit

157: Adam Haney (Durant) via forfeit

165: JB Coyle (ADA) over Michael Hill (Durant) by fall

175: Jagger Caldwell (ADA) over Asa Pierce (Durant) by fall

190: Will Johnson (ADA) over Jaxon Cuesta (Durant), 3-1

215: Caden Balthrop (ADA) over Kayden Archer (Durant) by fall

285: Isaiah Hayden (ADA) over Mason Scarberry (Durant) by fall.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

