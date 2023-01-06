The Ada High School wrestling team has been busy despite the holidays.
Coach Kyle Bohannon’s club competed in the 2022 Gulf Shores Scuffle in Gulf Shores, Alabama last week and then traveled to Plainview Tuesday night to compete in a dual with the host Indians.
The Cougars brought home a number of medals from the Alabama trip and defeated Plainview 46-30.
Ada returns home on Jan. 12, hosting old rival Ardmore inside the Cougar Activity Center. Junior high matches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with high school to follow at approximately 7 p.m.
GULF SHORES SCUFFLE
Ada sophomore EllaBabe Fisher dominated the girls division. She placed first and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the event.
Makenna Howell finished second and Natalie Palma brought home a bronze medal.
Jake Bohannon led the Ada boys squad with a first-place finish.
Carver Gregory, Caden Balthrop and Jagger Caldwell all placed fifth at the event and JB Coyle and Kaden Gallagher settled for a pair of sixth-place showings.
In junior high Gulf Shores Scuffle action, both Wyatt Killgore and Colton Prince captured first place.
Brayden McGillbray was runner-up in his division and Lane Haines finished third.
“It was a great trip,” Kyle Bohannon said. “The ride was long but the kids got some good matches in, we took them to see the USS Alabama and we got to see the beach.”
At Plainview
Ada 46, Plainview 30
Against the Indians, the Cougars won five matches via pinfalls.
Ada’s Carver Gregory got a pin at 126 pounds over Bryce Scott, Jake Bohannon pinned Creed McDonald at 132 pounds, JB Coyle pinned Preston Eikermann at 157 pounds, Kaden Gallagher recorded a pin over Seth Fore at 165 pounds and Jagger Caldwell pinned Rye Blackwood in the 175-pound match.
Caden Balthrop earned a major decision victory over Bradford Watson at 215 pounds.
Will Johnson won a decision over Hunter Freeman at 190 pounds and Isaiah Hayden got the best of Plainview’s Keegan Williams by decision in the heavyweight bout.
EllaBabe Fisher of Ada won via a forfeit at 106 pounds.
The Ada Junior High wrestlers blasted Plainview 67-7.
The results
Ada 46, Plainview 30
106: EllaBabe Fisher (Ada) wins by forfeit
113: Marshall Bransfield (Plainview) pinned Kaden Lavielle (Ada)
120: Carson Orr (Plainview) pinned Conner Harrison (Ada)
126: Carver Gregory (Ada) pinned Bryce Scott (Plainview)
132: Jake Bohannon (Ada) pinned Creed McDonald (Plainview)
138: Blain Gibbs (Plainview) wins by forfeit
144: Ryan Crawford (Plainview) pinned Braydon Prince (Ada)
150: Gavin Wilson (Plainview) wins by forfeit
157: JB Coyle (Ada) pinned Preston Eikermann (Plainview)
165: Kaden Gallagher (Ada) pinned Seth Fore (Plainview)
175: Jagger Caldwell (Ada) wins by fall over Rye Blackwood (Plainview)
190: Will Johnson (Ada) wins by decision over Hunter Freeman (Plainview)
215: Caden Balthrop (Ada) wins by Major Decision over Bradford Watson (Plainview)
285: Isaiah Hayden (Ada) wins by decision over Keegan Williams (Plainview)
