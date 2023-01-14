The Ada High wrestling team used nine forfeit victories and three pinfalls to blitz short-handed Ardmore 72-12 Thursday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The three wins via pins were the only matches that hit the court other than three exhibition bouts.
Freshman Jake Bohannon pinned Ardmore’s Charles Smith in the second period of their 132-pound match.
Sophomore JB Coyle recorded a pinfall victory over Ardmore’s Sean Holland at 157 pounds and senior Caded Balthrop defeated Kieran Ballard via pin at 215 pounds.
Ada wrestlers who received forfeit wins included EllaBabe Fisher (106 pounds), Kaden Lavielle (113 pounds), Carver Gregory (126 pounds), Lane Haines (138 pounds), Taylor Johnson (144 pounds), Kaden Gallagher (157 pounds), Jagger Caldwell (175 pounds), Will Johnson (190 pounds) and Isaiah Hayden (HWT).
Haines, an Ada freshman, won his exhibition match over Hanson Nicholson via pinfall and AHS junior Cord Coffee pinned Tripp Harvey in another exhibition battle.
Fisher, an Ada sophomore, lost her exhibition match to Adyson Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.