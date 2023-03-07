OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School girls and boys tennis teams entered their own Ada Tournaments with great momentum after capturing championships at the Carl Albert Invitational hosted by the Oklahoma City Tennis Center over the weekend.
The Lady Cougars had one first-place finisher and two runners-up on the way to winning the tournament with 55 points. Deer Creek was runner-up at 45 and Yukon settled for third at 44.
In the boys tournament, Ada captured a pair of singles championships and won the event with 54 points. Norman North finished second at 50 and Crossing Christian was right behind in third with 49 points.
“Both the boys and girls teams had outstanding tournaments,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “All 8 divisions either went undefeated or only had one loss on the day, resulting in both winning their respective team championships in a tough tournament.”
The Ada boys hosted their own tournament Monday at the Ada Tennis Center and the Lady Cougars are in action at home today.
GIRLS
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles squad consisting of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal stormed past the Mustang duo of Brocker and Shriver 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match.
Ada’s team of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead battled to the No. 1 Doubles championship match before dropping a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Deer Creek’s Sindhya Atturu and Paige Ludlum.
In No. 1 Singles action, Ava Bolin settled for the river medal after falling to Audrey Cooks of Oklahoma Christian School 6-2, 6-1 in the finals.
Ada’s Eden Boggs captured fifth place with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Riley DeMumBrun.
BOYS
Halston Redwine claimed first-place honors in No. 1 Singles after an injury-default win over Keegan McLaughlin of Carl Albert.
Norman North’s Kale Jeffrey got the best of Drew Lillard by a 6-2, 6-2 count in the No. 2 Singles championship match.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the tandem of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes knocked off Coats and Corbin of Yukon 6-3 6-4 in the third-place matchup.
The Ada duo of Anthony Towers and Brady Bacon finished the tournament with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Duncan’s Davis and Spoering in the No. 2 Doubles fifth-place match.
———o———
The Results
Saturday, March 4
GIRLS
At Carl Albert Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 55
2. Deer Creek 45
3. Yukon 44
4. Crossings Christian 41
5. Carl Albert 40
6. OCS 35
7. Norman North 34
8. Guthrie 31
9. Ardmore 30
10. Duncan 28
11. Mustang 27
tie Putnam City North 27
13. Durant 14
14. Norman 13
15. Shawnee 9
16. Midwest City 5
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Audrey Cooks (OCS) def. Ava Bolin (Ada) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Riley DeMumBrun (Crossings Christian) 6-3,6-1 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Atturu/Ludlum (Deer Creek) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-2, 6-4 (1st Place)
2 . Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Brocker/Shriver (Mustang) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada at Ada Tournament today.
Friday, March 3
BOYS
At Carl Albert Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 54
2. Norman North 50
3. Crossings Christian 49
4. Deer Creek 47
tie Yukon 47
6. Carl Albert 43
7. Mustang 37
8. Duncan 34
9. Norman 26
10. Durant 25
11. Ardmore 16
12. PC North 15
13. OCS 12
tie Shawnee 12
15. Guthrie 11
16. Midwest City 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Keegan McLaughlin (Carl Albert) injury default (1st Place)
2. Kale Jeffrey (Norman North) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-2,6-2 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Coats/Corbin (Yukon) 6-3,6-4 (3rd Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Davis/Spoering (Duncan) 6-0,7-5 (5th Place)
Up Next: Ada at Duncan Tournament on March 23 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
