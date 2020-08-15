Ada wins pair at Tishomingo Tournament

TISHOMINGO — The Ada High Softball team won two of three contest Thursday at the 2020 Tishomingo Invitational Tournament.
Ada topped Konawa 7-2 in its opener and rolled past Marietta 10-5 in Game 2. Ringling then shut out the Lady Cougars 4-0 in the late pool-play contest.
“Today was a really good day for my kids. They battled hard and got better today,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry. “They got put in situations they hadn’t seen yet and, for the most part, did well with them.”
Henry said her squad cut down on costly mistakes throughout tournament play on Thursday and just need more playing time.
“I still have my list (her Ada Lady Cougar mistake list) but I saw definite improvements. All these kids need is for us to play,” she said.
Game 1
Ada 7, Konawa 2
Amaya Frizell finished 3-for-3 with a triple and scored to runs to pace the Lady Cougars at the plate.
Konawa scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the lead was short-lived as Ada pushed across three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Cougars loaded the bases when leadoff hitter Abbey Strong belted a double, Josie Morgan was hit by a pitch and Frizell singled.
Rylynn Truett drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and two more runs raced home on a Konawa error to put Ada on top to stay at 3-1.
Ada scored another error-aided run in the second to make it 4-1.
The Lady Cougars scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before the game ended after the time limit expired.
Jakobi Williams cracked a two-run double in that inning and Trenity Duvall added a run-scoring single.
Chardoney Stick earned the mound win for the Lady Cougars. She struck out three, walked two, surrendered just two hits and gave up only one earned run.
Ada 10, Marietta 5
The Lady Cougars got hot early, scoring five runs in the first inning and five more in the second to race to a 10-1 lead. The game ended after four innings due to the time limit.
Trenity Duvall led a nine-hit Ada offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Jakobi Williams also went 2-for-3 and drove in a run and scored a run.
Abbey Strong finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Ada lineup. Rylynn Truett went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
Strong was the winning pitcher. She struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Yaslin Sanchez finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Marietta. Toriauna Douglass also doubled and drove in two runs.
Ringling 4, Ada 0
Ringling hurler Meghan Roberts kept the Ada offense off-balance all game, shutting out the Lady Cougars in the six-inning game. Roberts struck out fie, walked two and allowed just five Ada hits.
Amaya Frizell led the AHS offense with a 2-for-3 effort. Abbey Strong, Rylynn Truett and Trenity Duvall also had hits for the locals.
Chardoney Stick pitched solid in defeat. She struck out two, walked three and allowed just two earned runs.
Ringling had just four hits in the contest. Roberts finished 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Brooke Fuston hit a double and drove in a run for the Lady Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.