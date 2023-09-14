The Ada High football team heads into Bye Week practices focused on one thing — the Ada Cougars.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said his team will use the extra week of workouts to get better and to rehab some minor injuries.
Ada, which moved up to the No. 6 spot in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press High School football poll, is off to a 3-0 start after sinking McAlester 44-20 last Friday at Norris Field. McAlester dropped to No. 7 in Class 5A.
The Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season when they reeled off 12 straight wins before falling to Clinton in the playoffs.
During the win over the rival Buffaloes, Ada ended the game by scoring 33 unanswered points.
O’Steen said what he loved most about the huge victory, was the emotion and intensity his team showed throughout the contest.
“Our physicality part was exciting to watch — our effort, our intensity, our emotions. All those things were great and allowed us to win that ballgame,” he said. “The past couple of years, we haven’t had that physicality part of it and we hadn’t had that type of emotion. It was kind of like we were intimidated going into the game. This year was a big change and that was a positive thing.”
It wasn’t all unicorns and roses despite the lopsided win. O’Steen said there was plenty to improve on as the season progresses.
“We’re still struggling with some fundamental things — technique, steps, hands, head placement, tackling, reads — all those types of things. It’s still early and we have to clean some things up. There’s still a lot of room for this team to improve and that’s what we’re excited about,” he explained. “You bring that great effort, that great physicality, that great emotion and then you bring your technique and fundamentals up to that good, great level and this team has a chance to be really good.”
O’Steen said each of his position coaches wrote out a list of things that Ada players could work on following the film session of the McAlester game.
“The philosophy this week is that we are going to work on getting better at all the things each position coach wrote down. We want to dial in on those things and work on our weaknesses,” he said.
The Cougars are scheduled to return to Norris Field on Sept. 22 when Sallisaw comes a calling on Homecoming night. Still, the Black Diamonds will get most of the Cougars’ attention starting next Monday.
“We’re breaking Sallisaw down and probably Thursday or Friday we’ll look at them a little bit, but this week is mostly about us,” O’Steen said.
Towing the line
Ada center Makir Sanusi and left tackle Dawson Matthews gave Cougar fans pause for concern when both went down with injuries on the same play against McAlester. However, both big guys should be ready to go against Sallisaw.
“We want to get healthy first of all — kids are getting treatment and we’re holding a few kids out of practice. That’s what this bye week is all about,” O’Steen said. “Dawson Matthews and Sanusi could both play Friday if we had a game. Then we just have some other kids with some nagging injuries but nothing that would keep them from playing Friday night.”
Senior Samuel “Delaware” Jordan and Ashden Rowell stepped up and stepped in to help the Cougars finish the contest.
“Samuel Jordan came in and did a really good job at center. We moved Will Johnson to the strong tackle and brought Ashton Rowell in at the quick tackle. Those guys went in there and did well enough for us to keep moving the ball and score some touchdowns. I’m really proud of those guys,” he said.
Special teams snafus
Another point of emphasis at practice this week will be special teams after O’Steen watched some erratic punts, bad decision-making on returns and surprising trouble in the kicking game.
“We’ll put a lot more emphasis on special teams this week in practice,” he said.
Big night for Carlock
There were plenty of playmakers for Ada against McAlester, but junior Kolten Carlock seemed to do a little bit of everything for the Cougars. He scored two electrifying touchdowns — one on a 51-yard keeper while playing quarterback and the other on a 48-yard interception return. He finished with 133 yards on eight carries on offense and was in on eight tackles on defense.
O’Steen said his team employed its two-quarterback system — using different formations with Brock Boyles and Carlock at the helm — a little more against the Buffaloes.
“Fans got to see a little bigger dose of it Friday night. (Carlock’s) an athlete. He played really well on both sides of the ball. He’s dangerous with his legs,” O’Steen said. “Defensively, getting that pick-6 just before the half was huge. That kind of put the hammer down on McAlester.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.