Super-sized Tecumseh pushed the Ada Cougars around at times during their Week 4 matchup at Norris Field. But the Cougars never stopped pushing back.
Ada scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past the Savages for a 21-13 win on Senior Night. The Cougars improved to 2-1 on the year, while Tecumseh left town at 2-2.
“We kept swinging and if you keep swinging you give yourself opportunities,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus during a postgame interview.
“We knew their size was going to pose a problem, but we won the hitting game tonight,” he continued. “There’s a lot of things we can clean up to improve, but I like our mental toughness and the willingness to keep fighting. When you do that, you can squeak out hard-hitting games like this like we did tonight.”
Trailing 13-7, Ada’s first fourth-quarter scoring drive was set up by an 11-yard sack by Kaden Gallagher on a Tecumseh fourth-down play from Ada’s 24-yard line.
Ada started at its own 35 and tailback Earltuan Battles plowed through the Tecumseh defense for an 18-yard gain that got the Cougars to midfield.
Later in the drive, Ada quarterback Carter Freeland connected with playmaker David Johnson for a 33-yard gain to the 3-yard line. Kohner Gallagher powered into the end zone from the 1 and Phillip Jones’ PAT kick put Ada ahead 14-13 at the 7:12 mark of the final period.
The Ada defense then forced Tecumseh’s only punt of the game.
Battles got the ball into the red zone on a nice 37-yard run but his 11-yard TD burst was even more impressive. During that play, Battles appeared to be stopped around the 8 after a short gain, but he shook at least three Tecumseh defenders off and broke free for the touchdown. Another Jones PAT put Ada on top 21-13 with just 1:46 left in the contest.
Battles finished with 19 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
“Earl’s a talented young man. There’s no doubt about it and he’s only tapping into what his potential is,” Berus said.
Tecumseh had one last chance on offense, but Anderson intercepted a long pass attempt by THS quarterback Monte Valois — who had been solid throughout the game — to seal the outcome.
Ada got some early momentum after Johnson blocked a field goal attempt by Tecumseh kicker Kevin Dodd on the first Savage drive of the game. Maximus Rhynes returned the block to the Ada 35.
A 43-yard gallop by Kohner Gallagher set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Battles to give Ada an early 7-0 advantage.
Early in the second quarter, Ada misfired on a 39-yard field goal.
Tecumseh knotted the score when Valois threw a 30-yard, pin-point pass to Jaxon Meyers in the end zone at the 3:38 mark of the second quarter and the two teams went to halftime with a 7-7 deadlock.
Lane Ainsworth’s 23-yard touchdown run at the 6:21 mark of the third quarter put the visitors on top 13-7 — after Johnson blocked the PAT kick.
Ada piled up 313 yards of total offense.
Kohner Gallagher rushed for 78 yards on 11 tries and Freeland completed three big passes for 93 yards. Andrew Hughes hauled in a 37-yard reception and Phillip Jones had a big 23-yard, first-down catch — both in the first half.
Tecumseh finished with 283 yards of total offense. Ainsworth did most of the damage on the ground with 80 yards on 15 carries. Valois completed 10-of-16 passes for 157 yards.
“We couldn’t get off the field on third down a couple of times, but I will say this our defense bowed their necks quite a few times,” Berus said. “Defensively we played well, but honestly we’ve got to play a little better and be a little bit cleaner. I’m not going to take anything away from Tecumseh. They had a great game plan.”
Ada travels to Blanchard for a Week 5 road trip.
“You’re thankful to walk out of a game like this healthy and with a victory still with so many things we can clean up and improve on — on both sides of the football,” Berus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.