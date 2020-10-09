Ada upsets No. 8 John Marshall in overtime

Ada kicker Philip Jones nailed a game-winning PAT in overtime to give the Cougars a stunning 7-6 win over No. 8 John Marshall on Homecoming night Friday at Norris Field.
Ada improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in District 4A-2 play while John Marshall left town at 2-3 and 0-2.
After nothing was settled in regulation, the game moved to overtime and it was just as dicy.
John Marshall got the ball first and quarterback Kane Donovan connected with a sliding Je'Sean Jackson for a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-long.
The Ada defense — which came up huge all night — stopped a two-point run by John Marshall's Devin Johnson, but the Bears still led 6-0.
Rushes by Zac Carroll (four yards), Earltuan Battles (two yards) and John Gallagher (three yards) had the Cougars facing 4th-and-goal from the one on their OT possession.
Ada called Gallagher's number and he fought his way just past the goal line for the touchdown to set up Jones' game-winning kick.
Ada returns to Norris Field Thursday night for a spring break matchup with Harrah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
