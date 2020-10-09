Ada upsets No. 8 John Marshall in overtime

ROFF [ndash] Memorial services for Marie "Baba" Lovin, 84, of Roff, are 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the First Free Will Baptist Church, Revs. Dean Stone and Steve Wilburn will officiate. Mrs. Lovin passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home. She was born September 23, 1936 at Milo, OK to Carr…