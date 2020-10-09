Ada U19 soccer team slides past Legends

CHICKASHA — The El Rayo Ada 19U soccer team opened its 2020 season with a 1-0 win over the host Chickasha Legends last weekend.
The only goal of the game came from Ada’s Sam Rhynes with just over five minutes to play to swipe the victory.
The goal occurred when Philip Jones took a shot and the Chickasha goalkeeper deflected it into the path of Jones who sent the ball into the back of the net.
“Sam is an incredible talent that can play any position on the field,” said head coach Josh Vaughn. “Sam spent most of the game helping to anchor the defense and keep (the Legends) pinned in their own half of the field. Late in the game with the score still 0-0, the coaching staff decided it was all or nothing. They put Rhynes at the forward position, along with Jones and Byrd, playing for a decisive goal and it paid off.”
Vaughn said the Ada soccer club physically dominated the Chickasha Legends (made up mostly of players from Lawton) for the full 90 minutes in the U19 game.
“Ada midfielder Taylor Byrd led the physicality. He enforced his will and fought for every blade of grass on the entire field,” Vaughn said.
“He has a fire burning inside him all the time, and he shows it every time he plays a soccer game.”
Byrd led the team in tackles and interceptions.
Vaughn said Byrd got plenty of help.
“The whole team played very well. Every player on the roster contributed to the win in some way,” he said. “Every player that suited up got playing time, and they won as a team.”
Vaughn said Korbin Rhodes and Cameron Nichols (Center Backs) also had strong outings for the El Rayo squad.
“Every time the Legends were able to break Ada’s smothering, pressing defense, Rhodes and Nichols were there to shut them down. Rhodes even had two saves, after Ada goalkeeper Colton Scully got caught out of goal attempting to break up an attack,” he said.
Vaughn said midfielders Jose Palma and Isiah Castenada also played well for the Ada squad.
“We just want to make sure the players understand they didn’t play well because they are great. They played well because of great effort,” Vaughn said.
The El Rayo Ada roster is made up of mostly players that attend Ada City Schools with a few players from surrounding communities. Ada returns to action at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against rival Ardmore at the Ada Boys and Girls Club soccer field.
