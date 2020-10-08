Ada turns in Strong outing against Bishop Kelley

COWETA — The Ada High softball team gave a strong effort against Bishop Kelley in the first round of the Class 5A Regional Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Coweta.
And freshman Abbey Strong turned in one of the strongest of them all.
Strong finished 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored from her spot atop the Ada lineup and the Lady Cougars cooled off the Comets 18-2. Coach Taylor Henry's club improved to 15-16 with the win, while Bishop Kelley fell to 8-16.
Josie Morgan, Amaya Frizell and Elsa Munoz all added two hits apiece. Morgan finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored; Frizell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored and Munoz ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Jakobi Williams went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Ada, while Trenity Duvall finished 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Chardoney Stick went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and Cydnee Miller went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Rylynn Truett walked three times and scored twice.
Stick was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed just four hits and no earned runs.
Bishop Kelley's hurler walked 12 and hit a batter in four innings.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to face host and high-powered Coweta later in a winner's bracket contest. The Lady Tigers entered the regional tournament with an overall record of 29-3. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
